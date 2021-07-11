Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2021: Sudarsan Pattnaik honours festival with breathtaking 3D sand art chariot!

New Delhi: The much-awaited and revered festival of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra in the temple town of Puri, Odisha will begin from July 12 this year. Devotees are excited about the 15-day long festival and preparations are in full swing. To honour the important festive occasion, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter to share his magnificent artwork of a sand chariot with his followers. The artist is planning to break all records as he's claimed to have created the biggest 3D sand art chariot of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra at Puri beach in Odisha. At 43.2 ft long and 35 ft wide, it is absolutely huge.

He wrote on Twitter, "On the occasion of #RathaYatra we have created a biggest 3D sand art chariot of Lord Jagannath’s #NandighosaRatha of 43.2“ ft long and 35 ft wide at #Puri beach in Odisha. We hope it will be a new record. #JaiJagannath"

Check out the beautiful artwork:

Although the preparations for the festival are ongoing, they will notably be muted due to the outbreak of the COVID second wave and the possibility of a third wave.

According to the Administrator of Puri Jagannath Temple, Ajaya Jena, the servitors testing negative for COVID-19 would be allowed to participate in the pulling of the chariots. In addition, three thousand 'sevayat' (servitors) and 1000 temple officials will be allowed to perform all rituals. RTPCR tests have been taking place at four places at Puri since July 8.

Rath Yatra is a festival associated with Lord Jagannath held at Puri annually in the state of Odisha. Also known as the chariot festival, this year marks the 144th Rath Yatra of the Lord. Ratha Yatra commemorates Lord Jagannatha's annual visit to Gundicha Mata temple.

It is believed that in order to pay their respects to Queen Gundicha, wife of the legendary King Indradyumna, who built the Puri Jagannatha temple, Lord Jagannatha along with brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra leave their regular abode from the main temple and spend some time in this temple built by Gundicha in their honour.