Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023: Date, History, Significance And All About Festive Celebrations

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, one of the most auspicious and eagerly awaited Hindu festivals, draws devotees from all over the world in addition to India. Each year, thousands of worshippers worship the idols of Balram, Subhadra, and Jagannath. India as a whole celebrates the Rath Yatra with great enthusiasm and significance.

People go from all across India to participate in the celebration and share happiness. On June 20, 2023, the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra will take place. Hindus celebrate it as a highly sacred and spiritual day. Lord Krishna is the object of the entire adoration. People revere Lord Krishna's siblings in addition to his brothers when they participate in the Rath Yatra.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Date and Time

This year, the auspicious Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra will begin at 10:04 p.m. on June 20 and terminate at 7:09 p.m. on June 21.

Jagannath Yatra is one of the biggest religious gatherings in the world and lasts for 11 days. People devote these days to their preferred deity. As per usual, everything has been planned out in great detail to make this show even greater than the previous one. This yatra provides something noteworthy and superior to its every year.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Schedule

The second day of Shukla Paksha, which is when the Jagannath Yatra is held each year, has previously been noted while discussing the timetable for the Jagannath Rath Yatra in 2023. Along with other Indian cities, the celebration will take place this year on June 20, 2023, at the Jagannath Puri temple.

Jagannath Rath Yatra: History

Historically speaking, the first Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra took place in 1150. The Ganga Dynasty served as the festival's host. However, throughout time, the Rath Yatra celebration has gained popularity throughout the whole world, including other nations. People go to the Jagannath Puri temple to ask for blessings from Balaram, Jagannath, and Subhadra.

Jagannath Rath Yatra: Significance

As Lord Jagannatha's followers assemble to ask for his blessings on this auspicious occasion, these 11 days of festivity are very significant to them. All three idols are brought to the well-known Gundicha shrine during the yatra and held there for a while before pilgrims transport them back to the primary shrine.

The Padma Purana, Brahma Purana, and Skanda Purana are few examples of holy Hindu writings where the history of the Jagannath Rath Yatra can be easily discovered. The history of the Yatra goes back to the 12th century.

According to legend, Lord Jagannath, Lord Krishna, or the Lord of the Universe chose the day the Yatra starts as his day to visit the Gundicha Temple. However, he brought his older brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra along with him when he went there. As a result, the day is now remembered each year as the day Lord Krishna embarked on his trip.

Jagannath Rath Yatra: Celebration

The installation of elaborate chariots for each of the three deities signals the start of the Yatra. Lord Jagannath's chariot is known as Nandighosha, Lord Balabhadra's chariot is Taladhwaja, and Goddess Subhadra's chariot is known as Darpadalan. As a sign of their devotion to the deities, a sizable group of worshippers pull each of the three chariots.