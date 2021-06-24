Jagannath Puri temple decked-up on Snana Purnima, preparations in full-swing for Rath Yatra - Pics, Video

New Delhi: Lord Jagannath's famous Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha is about to begin on July 12 amid COVID-19 protocol in place. Ahead of the big festival, preparations and pre-festive rituals have already begun. On June 24, Thursday, being Snana Purnima - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra idols reached the Snana Mandap and devotees could watch it virtually.

No crowd has been allowed this year keeping the pandemic situation in mind. According to Samarth Varma, District Magistrate of Puri, Pahandi rituals will start around 1 am and Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra will reach the Snana mandap. "Once in a year, God comes outside so that people of other religions can get `darshan`. So lakhs of people gathered every year outside the temple every year. This year, however, the thousand-year ritual will be performed witnessed virtually," Varma told ANI.

SNANA PURNIMA RITUAL TIMINGS:

Mangalaparna from 1 am, Pahandi till 4 am. Hati Besha from 11 am onwards and Bahuda Pahandi between 5 pm and 8 pm respectively, according to Odishatv.in

Only fully vaccinated people with COVID negative report to be allowed in the temple, Chief Administrator of the temple Dr Krishan Kumar informed.

"There will be no gathering outside the temple has Sec 144 will be enforced by district administration. We`ll just follow traditional rituals. After this, Lord Jagannath will take rest for 15 days and reappear during Rath Yatra," Kumar told ANI.

The gates of Lord Jagannath Puri's abode - the 11th-century temple, will open on June 25, 2021, after several weeks of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the day will be observed without the physical presence of thousands of devotees. Instead, the festival will be live-streamed for devotees across the world.

