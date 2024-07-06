Jagannatha Rath Yatra 2024: Date, Time, Significance, Rituals, And More

Every year, the city of Odisha celebrates the well-known Hindu event known as the Jagannatha Rath Yatra. It occurs on Dwitiya Tithi, the second day of the Sharad Paksha bright fortnight, which is a fortnight of the Asadh lunar month in Hinduism. Increased moonlight occurs during the Sharad Paksha, which is lucky for spiritual pursuits. The Hindu Lunar calendar places the month of Asadh in June or July of the Gregorian calendar.

This ornate parade, with its enormous carriages bearing holy figures, is teeming with fervor and enthusiasm. An amazing feeling is created by the chariots being pulled by the enthusiastic devotees, the hymns being chanted in a rhythmic manner, and the sheer magnitude of the event.

Jagannatha Rath Yatra 2024: Date And Time

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - July 07, 2024 - 04:26 AM

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - July 08, 2024 - 04:59 AM

Jagannatha Rath Yatra 2024: Significance

The parade of the three sacred chariots of Lord Jagannatha, Lord Balbhadra, and their sister Subhadra is one of the most significant parts of the ritual. The chariots are beautifully executed, and guests are drawn in by their vibrant colors, complex decorations, and designs. Additionally, rangolis, lights, and flowers are used to decorate the temples, giving the celebration a mystical feel.

The Jagannatha Rath Yatra is a national holiday in Odisha that brings people from all around the state together to honor Lord Jagannatha. People have always been drawn to Puri for the festival, and in the years to come, it is anticipated that this trend would continue.

Jagannatha Rath Yatra 2024: History

Every god has a chariot for the trip. Goddess Subhadra's Darpadalan has twelve wheels, Lord Balabhadra's Taladhwaja has fourteen, and Lord Jagannath's Nandighosha has sixteen. The sight of these enormous wooden carriages being pulled by devotees through Puri's alleys is breathtaking.

The celebration is full of customs and ceremonies. Goddess Lakshmi goes to the Gundicha temple on the fourth day, which is called Hera Panchami, to look for Lord Jagannath. On the eighth day is the return trip, known as the Bahuda Yatra.

One of the greatest examples of Kalinga architecture is the present Jagannath temple at Puri, which dates back to the 12th century. Every year, more people attend the Rath Yatra ritual, which has been honored for decades. The celebration used to draw between 400,000 and 500,000 pilgrims a year.

Jagannatha Rath Yatra 2024: Rituals

Each of the fascinating ceremonies that make up the Jagannatha Rath Yatra is rich in tradition and symbolism. The deities are purified before the voyage with a ritual bath (Rath Snana) that involves 108 pots of scented water and sacred objects the day before the main procession. The Rath Pratistha, or Consecration of the Chariots, comes next, during which priests bless and recite mantras on the freshly constructed chariots, turning them into vessels for the heavenly trip.

The Rath Yatra, or Chariot Procession, marks the culmination of the Yatra. As thousands of worshippers draw the magnificent chariots in the direction of the Gundicha Temple, they fill the streets with chants and energy. Devotees can come here to seek the blessings of the deities who stay for nine days. Following this journey, the gods return to the Jagannath Temple in a similar procession that is replete with festive celebrations, known as the Bahuda Yatra (Return Journey). With the disassembly of the chariots at Niladri Vijaya, the Yatra comes to an end and signifies the end of the holy journey with the promise of its revival in the next year.