Jai Hind: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebs post wishes on Independence Day

Mumbai: As India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday, a gamut of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Karan Johar, took to social media to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day and saluted the brave men and women who fought valiantly for the country.

Here's what they have tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: 15th August our Independence Day... Jai Hind! Our pride our honour our celebration ever.

T 3258 - 15th August our Independence Day .. JAI HIND !!

Rishi Kapoor: Bharat Mata ki Jai!

Karan Johar: We salute and applaud the brave men and women who fought valiantly for our independence. We celebrate a country with the largest heart. Jai Hind.

Anupam Kher: Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world. Ours is one of the greatest nations in the world. Let us stay united and take our country to greater heights.

Kajol: It's been 73 years that we are liberal. Yet the demons of prejudice, hostility and rage has caught our actions up. Let's feel the freedom in it's true sense!Independence Day. Jai Hind.

Adnan Sami: Here's wishing everyone happy Independence Day with lots of love and duas!

Varun Dhawan: Wishing everybody a very happy Independence Day. To all my brothers and sisters all across our beautiful country we are the largest democracy in the world where so many beautiful religions live In harmony let's show the world 'mile sur mera tumhara toh sur bane humara' Jai Hind.

Kay Kay Menon: Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!

Sonakshi Sinha: Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians! Today is even more special for me because i got to be a part of a film that highlights one of the biggest achievements of Independent India! Jai Hind.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: 1.3 billion hearts, 1 emotion = "INDIA". From one proud Indian, wishing you all happy Independence Day!

Raveena Tandon: Peace love and happiness always. Let's all be and contribute to the progress, not just sit back and expect everyone else to do it. Working towards a compassionate united India. Proud to be Indian. Jai Hind

Nushrat Bharucha: There is a wave of joy in my heart looking at the wave of National Flag. Happy Independence Day 2019 to everyone.

Disha Patani: Happy Independence Day "Jai Hind, Jai Bharat".

Madhur Bhandarkar: Saluting the supreme sacrifices of our freedom fighters & soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind.