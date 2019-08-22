close

Janmashtami

Janmashtami 2019: Classical music, dance fest on Lord Krishna in Delhi

The free-to-attend event will take place on Friday and Sunday since Janmashtami will be marked on Saturday.

Janmashtami 2019: Classical music, dance fest on Lord Krishna in Delhi
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational Image)

New Delhi: As the nation gets festive ahead of Krishna Janmashtami, a two-day festival of classical music and dance will have the national capital immersed in the songs of 'Govinda'.

Titled 'Gita Govinda', the festival will feature eminent artists, who along with their disciples will present chosen art forms dedicated to Lord Krishna.

These include Mohiniyattam guru Bharati Shivaji, musician Ustad Wasifudin Dagar, Odissi dancer Ranjana Gauhar, Manipuri choreographer Rajkumar Singhjit Singh, vocalist Sudha Raghuraman, and Kathak danseuse Shovana Narayan.

The free-to-attend event will take place on Friday and Sunday since Janmashtami will be marked on Saturday.

 

