Janmashtami 2019: Puja timings, Vidhi, and rituals

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is here and the entire nation is gripped in its festive fervour. This year, Lord Krishna's birthday, also known as Gokulashtami will be celebrated on August 24. Preparations are in full swing and Radha-Krishna temples are beautifully adorned with flowers.

Ritual:

Usually, on Janmashtami, devotees observe a day-long fast and break it only at the stroke of 12 in the midnight with fruits and prasad which is first offered to the Lord.

Sweets are prepared and distributed amongst friends, relatives and others. During this time, Krishna bhajans are recited and devotees sing-dance and pray to the Lord.

Janmashtami Puja Timings:

According to Drikpanchang.com, the shubh mahurat and puja timings are:

This is the 5246th Birth Anniversary of Lord Krishna

Nishita Puja Time - 12:01 AM to 12:46 AM, Aug 25

Duration - 00 Hours 45 Mins

The festival of Dahi Handi will be celebrated on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Parana as per Dharma Shastra

Parana Time - after 05:59 AM, Aug 25

On Parana Day Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra got over before Sunrise

Parana as per modern tradition in society

Parana Time - after 12:46 AM, Aug 25

At several places in the country, Parana is done after Nishita i.e. midnight

Mid Night Moment - 12:24 AM, Aug 25

Chandrodaya Moment - 12:22 AM, Aug 25 Krishna Dashami

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 08:09 AM on Aug 23, 2019

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 08:32 AM on Aug 24, 2019

Rohini Nakshatra Begins - 03:48 AM on Aug 24, 2019

Rohini Nakshatra Ends - 04:17 AM on Aug 25, 2019

Janmashtami Puja Vidhi:

The Lord is pleased with pure devotion and the intention behind the prayer. Therefore, even if an elaborate procedure is not followed, still he will listen to your genuine and heartfelt prayers.

Firstly, you can make or purchase a cradle and place Lord Krishna's idol in it.

Pray with utmost bhakti and pure mind, heart body and soul to invoke the Lord. With folded hands pray to him to accept your puja.

Then, clean his feet with water (you can also use the holy Ganga Jal) and perform the Abhishekam. Also, you can use milk and water to bathe the Lord.

Take a fresh, unused cloth to wipe the Lord's idol, and adorn him with new clothes. After that, tie a mouli thread to Laddoo Gopal.

You can offer a janeyu thread to the Lord also which is sacred in nature.

Apply Chandan or sandalwood to the Lord, adorn him with new jewellery items which are easily available with Krishna clothes in the market.

Place fresh flowers before him, lit the incense sticks and pray to the Lord.

Invoke the Lord and immerse yourself in his bhakti.

You can then place the prasad or naivedhyam prepared at home or sweets which you have bought. Lit the dhoop, incense sticks followed by Tamboolam which includes paan, supari, fruits and money.

Chant Shri Krishna's Aarti

As the clock strikes 12 at midnight, break your fast with the prasad. Devotees observing fast should keep the Prarna time in mind before breaking the fast or vrat.

Bolo Radhey- Radhey!