Janmashtami 2019: Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on Lord Krishna's birthday is unmissable—See pic

New Delhi: The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with much fervour by all devotees of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami marks the birth of Shri Krishna and is a highly auspicious ocassion. Some devotees observe fast on this day and break it only after midnight, since it is believed that the Natkhat Gopala was born at 12:00 am.

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, sand-artist Sudarshan Pattnaik paid tribute to Lord Krishna in the most heart-warming way.

“Greetings on #Janmashtami! May Lord Krishna bless all for peace and happiness. My #SandArt at #Bhubaheshwar airport. #HappyJanmashtami”, he captioned the photographs shared on Twitter.

Check out his Twitter post here:

Krishna is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu and is revered all across the globe. Birth of the mighty Makhan Chor holds great significance for all of us.

A popular legend says that when Shri Krishna was a child, he loved eating soil. One day, when he was caught by mother Yashodha, he lied to her that he was not eating soil. When she asked him to open his mouth, Shri Krishna did so and mother Yashodha saw the entire universe in the Lord's mouth. There are many such legends of Lord Krishna that are famous.

Extending Janmashtami greetings to all.

Jai Shri Krishna!