Janmashtami 2019: Top SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook messages for your loved ones

New Delhi: Janmasthami or Krishna Janmasthami marks the birthday of Lord Krishna, which is celebrated all across India with aplomb. It is one of the most important Hindu festivals that celebrate the birth of one of the most powerful human incarnations of the Lord Vishnu. As per the mythology, Krishna descended on earth around 5,200 years ago in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. This year Janmasthami will be celebrated on August 24.

Here are some of the messages that you can send to your loved ones on Janmasthami:

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna

Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Hare Ram Hare Ram

Ram Ram Hare Hare

Jai Shri Krishna

Radhey Radhey Japo Chale Ayenge Bihari!

Here's wishing all of you a very happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami

Nand Ke Aanand Bhayo, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki

Haathi Ghoda Palki, Jai Ho Nand Lal Ki

Jai Shri Krishna!

Ladoo Gopal is about to come to your house,

Be ready to welcome the lord with open arms and buttermilk

Krishna will take away your worries and make you smile wide forever and ever!

Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami to all my near and dear ones!

Hope this year all your tensions and worries shall be put to an end by the lord as you welcome his grace.

Yashomati Maiya Se Bole Nand Lala

Radha Kyu Gori, Main Kyu Kaala

Lord Krishna asked his mother this question in utter innocence. The same Ladoo Gopal is about to enter every devotee's house with happiness, health and prosperity. Enjoy the day and pray to the lord.

Krishna Leela Anokhi Hain, Bhakto Ke Bas Mei Hain Bhagwaan

Poori Shradha Se Jo Jape Saawarey Ghanshyam

Shri Krishna Janmashtami Ki Aap Sabhi Ko Hardik Shubhkamnayein

Radha-Krishna Ki Bhakti mein magn raho har waqt

Prabhu naam mein he hain sab grantho ka arth

Bolo Radhey Radhey!

The lotus feet Lord will shower each devotee with immense happiness and good health,

So join your hands and say 'Krishna Krishna' as the day of his birth is here!