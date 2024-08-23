Advertisement
JANMASHTAMI 2024

Janmashtami 2024 Greetings: Send These Devotional TEXT Messages, Wishes To Your Loved Ones!

Janmashtami 2024 Text Messages, Greetings: Shri Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated in various ways. At several places, devotees observe fast on Ashtami and break it only after midnight once the Lord is born.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Janmashtami 2024 Greetings: Send These Devotional TEXT Messages, Wishes To Your Loved Ones! Pic Courtesy: File Photo

New Delhi: On the festive and joyous occasion of Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, devotees from everywhere in the world throng Krishna temples and seek his blessings. The day marks Lord Krishna's birthday, for which preparations begin days in advance. Also, on this day, if you want to wish your loved ones by sending them devotional messages, try picking from the ones mentioned below:

Hathi Ghoda Pal ki
Jai Ho Nand Lal Ki
Nand Ke Anand Bhayo
Jai Ho Kanhaiya Lal Ki

Jai Shri Krishna
Here's wishing you all a very happy Janmashtami!

Oh Palan Harey
Nirgun Aur Nyare
Tumhare Bin Hamara Koi Nahi
Jai Shri Krishna

Ladoo Gopala aa rahe hain aj
Aap Sabh Log Taiyaar Haina
Bolo Bolo Radhe Radhe!

Radhe Radhe Japo
Khiche Chale Ayenge Bihari
Radhe Krishna, Radhe Krishna!

Jai Shri Krishna, Jai Shri Krishna
Japle Mann Tu Jai Shri Krishna
Happy Janmashtami to you and your family!

Lalla ayo re, Lalla ayo re
Gopala rup mein khushiya layo re, layo re
Hare Ram Hare Ram, Ram Ram Hare Hare
Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare!

Yashomati Maiya Se bole Nand lala
Radha Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kala
Natkhat Gopala aarahe aj aap sabse milne!

Krishna Kanhaiya ke range mein rang jao
aj ka din hain kanha ke prem mein rang jao
Radhe Radhe japte Krishna ko paa jao!
On the pious day of Shri Krishna Janmashtami,
I wish you and your family be blessed with good health, wealth, and prosperity
May lord Krishna bestow his great blessings upon you all!

Bolo Radhe Radhe, Jai Shri Krishna! Here's wishing you and your family a joyous Janmashtami!

According to drikpanchang, Shri Krishna Janmashtami is on August 26 and the Nishita Puja Timings are: 12:01 AM to 12:45 AM, Aug 27. Dahi Handi will be marked on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

 

