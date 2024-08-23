Janmashtami 2024 Greetings: Send These Devotional TEXT Messages, Wishes To Your Loved Ones!

New Delhi: On the festive and joyous occasion of Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, devotees from everywhere in the world throng Krishna temples and seek his blessings. The day marks Lord Krishna's birthday, for which preparations begin days in advance. Also, on this day, if you want to wish your loved ones by sending them devotional messages, try picking from the ones mentioned below:

Hathi Ghoda Pal ki

Jai Ho Nand Lal Ki

Nand Ke Anand Bhayo

Jai Ho Kanhaiya Lal Ki

Jai Shri Krishna

Here's wishing you all a very happy Janmashtami!

Oh Palan Harey

Nirgun Aur Nyare

Tumhare Bin Hamara Koi Nahi

Jai Shri Krishna

Ladoo Gopala aa rahe hain aj

Aap Sabh Log Taiyaar Haina

Bolo Bolo Radhe Radhe!

Radhe Radhe Japo

Khiche Chale Ayenge Bihari

Radhe Krishna, Radhe Krishna!

Jai Shri Krishna, Jai Shri Krishna

Japle Mann Tu Jai Shri Krishna

Happy Janmashtami to you and your family!

Lalla ayo re, Lalla ayo re

Gopala rup mein khushiya layo re, layo re

Hare Ram Hare Ram, Ram Ram Hare Hare

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare!

Yashomati Maiya Se bole Nand lala

Radha Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kala

Natkhat Gopala aarahe aj aap sabse milne!

Krishna Kanhaiya ke range mein rang jao

aj ka din hain kanha ke prem mein rang jao

Radhe Radhe japte Krishna ko paa jao!

On the pious day of Shri Krishna Janmashtami,

I wish you and your family be blessed with good health, wealth, and prosperity

May lord Krishna bestow his great blessings upon you all!

Bolo Radhe Radhe, Jai Shri Krishna! Here's wishing you and your family a joyous Janmashtami!

According to drikpanchang, Shri Krishna Janmashtami is on August 26 and the Nishita Puja Timings are: 12:01 AM to 12:45 AM, Aug 27. Dahi Handi will be marked on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.