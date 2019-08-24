Janmashtami: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others celebrate Dahi Handi festival—Watch

New Delhi: The festival of Janmashtami is being celebrated with much fervour in the country. The holy festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna and calls for a massive celebration with sweets, bhajans, dance and what not! Some devotees also observe fast on the day of Janmashtami which they break only at midnight (since Lord Krishna is believed to be born at 12:00 am).

Social media has been flooded with Janmashtami wishes from Bollywood stars and many have shared pictures and videos of how they ushered in the festival.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Shilpa Shetty celebrated the Dahi Handi festival with their kids and the pics and videos are too adorable to miss!

While Aamir and Shilpa shared videos of the celebrations, SRK himself turned cameraman for his son AbRam as the little one took part in the celebrations.

Check out how our B-Town celebs celebrated the Dahi Handi festival:

Shah Rukh Khan holds the camera as son AbRam celebrates Dahi Handi festival

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

In Maharashtra and nearby areas, on Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Dahi Handi, which is a team sport is organised widely and witnesses participants in huge numbers. It is usually celebrated on the day after Janmashtami.

An earthen pot filled with dahi or yogurt is hanged at a higher level from ground. Young boys form a human pyramid and make several attempts to reach and break the pot. It is a huge event and witnesses hundreds of people enjoying and cheering for their favourite teams. The participants are called Govindas or Govind Pathak.

According to Hindu lunar calendar, ithe festival of Janmashtami is observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shrawana or Sawan. It overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

Here's extending Janmashtami greetings to our readers!