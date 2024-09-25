Jivitputrika Vrat 2024: Complete Guide To Jitiya Vrat Fasting Rules, Rituals, And Do’s & Don’ts

Jivitputrika Vrat, also known as Jitiya Vrat, will be observed on September 25, 2024. On this sacred occasion, mothers undertake a strict fast without food or water, performing rituals to pray for their children's well-being and prosperity.

The Jivitputrika Vrat is observed on Krishna Paksha Ashtami in the month of Ashwin, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. This significant fast is widely followed in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, and is also popular in Nepal.

Timings for Jivitputrika Vrat 2024:

- Ashtami Tithi Begins: 12:38 PM on Sep 24, 2024

- Ashtami Tithi Ends: 12:10 PM on Sep 25, 2024

Significance of Jivitputrika Vrat

This vrat holds profound importance for mothers, who observe rigorous fasting rituals to seek blessings for their children’s health, longevity, and prosperity. The fast, known as Nirjala Vrat (without food or water), showcases the immense devotion and selflessness of a mother.

Jivitputrika Vrat 2024: Rituals and Observance

Jivitputrika Vrat is predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. On this day, mothers follow a series of rituals, including:

- Early Morning Bath: Mothers begin the day with a purifying bath to cleanse themselves and prepare for the day-long fast.

- Cleaning the Puja Area: Homes, especially the puja rooms, are cleaned to create a pure and sacred space for the rituals.

- Offering Water to Lord Surya: The rituals start by offering water to Lord Surya (the Sun God) for his blessings.

- Worshipping Jimutavahana: An idol of Jimutavahana, a king known for his sacrifice, is placed and worshipped. A diya is lit with ghee, and offerings such as akshat (rice grains), flowers, and banana leaves are made.

- Reciting Jitiya Vrat Katha: The Jitiya Vrat Katha, the story of King Jimutavahana’s selflessness, is recited, invoking blessings for children's health and long life.

- Breaking the Fast: The fast lasts for 24 hours. The next day, after offering prayers to Lord Surya, the fast is broken with special traditional dishes prepared for the occasion.

Jivitputrika Vrat 2024: Do's and Don'ts of Jitiya Vrat

Do’s:

- Follow a Complete Fast: Mothers observe a Nirjala fast, refraining from food and water.

- Perform Puja Rituals: Devote time to puja and offer prayers with sincerity.

- Recite the Vrat Katha: Listening or reading the Jitiya Vrat Katha is essential to invoke blessings for your children.

Don’ts:

- Avoid Distractions: Stay focused and maintain a peaceful environment during the vrat.

- Refrain from Eating or Drinking: The fast should be strictly observed without food or water.

- Avoid Negativity: Keep negative thoughts and actions at bay to maintain a positive spiritual atmosphere.