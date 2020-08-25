हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020: Date, time and significance of Gauri Ganpati, Mahalaxmi puja during Ganesh Chaturthi festival

The Gauri Ganpati or Mahalaxmi puja is a three-day affair which takes place during Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha in Anuradha Nakshatra. 

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020: Date, time and significance of Gauri Ganpati, Mahalaxmi puja during Ganesh Chaturthi festival
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on August 22, 2020 - Saturday. In Maharashtra, it is one of the major festivals and continues for 10 long days. During Ganesh Mahotsav festivity, several Maharashtrian households perform the Gauri Ganpati or Mahalaxmi puja as well. 

The Gauri Ganpati or Mahalaxmi puja is a three-day affair which takes place during Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha in Anuradha Nakshatra. 

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande and her mom perform Mahalaxmi puja at home, pray to Gauri-Ganpati in full Maharashtrian style - Watch

The Gauri Ganpati legends differ from place to place. As per some beliefs, Gauri is considered to be the sister of Lord Ganesha while according to popular legends, Maa Gauri is an avatar of Devi Parvati - the mother of Lord Ganesha. Some also refer to the festival as Mahalaxmi Puja and pray to Goddess Laxmi, consort of Lord Vishnu on this day. 

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja Timings:

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Jyeshtha Gauri Puja Muhurat - 01:04 PM to 06:49 PM
Duration - 05 Hours 45 Mins
Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan on Thursday, August 27, 2020
Jyeshtha Nakshatra Begins - 01:04 PM on Aug 26, 2020
Jyeshtha Nakshatra Ends - 12:37 PM on Aug 27, 2020

(according to drikpanchang.com)

This year, Gauri Avahana will be on August 25 and the puja will be performed on August 26 respectively. The Visarajan ceremony will be on August 27, 2020. 

After the Gauri Ganpati Avahana, the puja is performed. Traditional sarees and other ornaments including prasad offered to the deity. Then on the following day, a special puja is performed invoking the goddesses Gauri or Mahalaxmi and offerings are made. 

After the special puja is performed and aarti is done, devotees seek forgiveness and pray for the blessings of the goddesses. 

On the third day, the Visarjan is performed. 

Here's wishing all our readers a very happy Mahalaxmi, Gauri Ganpati puja to all!

 

 

Tags:
Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020Jyeshtha Gauri PujaMahalaxmi Puja 2020Mahalaxmi PujaGauri Ganpati puja 2020Gauri Ganpati pujaganesh chaturthi 2020Ganesh ChaturthiMaharashtraMaharashtra Festivals
Next
Story

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Know how and why Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Pann Pooza on Vinayak Chaturthi
  • 31,67,323Confirmed
  • 58,390Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT38M26S

Badi Bahas: Just name is Imran, but Pakistan's 'command' in Dawood's hand?