Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020: Date, time and significance of Gauri Ganpati, Mahalaxmi puja during Ganesh Chaturthi festival

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on August 22, 2020 - Saturday. In Maharashtra, it is one of the major festivals and continues for 10 long days. During Ganesh Mahotsav festivity, several Maharashtrian households perform the Gauri Ganpati or Mahalaxmi puja as well.

The Gauri Ganpati or Mahalaxmi puja is a three-day affair which takes place during Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha in Anuradha Nakshatra.

The Gauri Ganpati legends differ from place to place. As per some beliefs, Gauri is considered to be the sister of Lord Ganesha while according to popular legends, Maa Gauri is an avatar of Devi Parvati - the mother of Lord Ganesha. Some also refer to the festival as Mahalaxmi Puja and pray to Goddess Laxmi, consort of Lord Vishnu on this day.

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja Timings:

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja Muhurat - 01:04 PM to 06:49 PM

Duration - 05 Hours 45 Mins

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Jyeshtha Nakshatra Begins - 01:04 PM on Aug 26, 2020

Jyeshtha Nakshatra Ends - 12:37 PM on Aug 27, 2020

(according to drikpanchang.com)

This year, Gauri Avahana will be on August 25 and the puja will be performed on August 26 respectively. The Visarajan ceremony will be on August 27, 2020.

After the Gauri Ganpati Avahana, the puja is performed. Traditional sarees and other ornaments including prasad offered to the deity. Then on the following day, a special puja is performed invoking the goddesses Gauri or Mahalaxmi and offerings are made.

After the special puja is performed and aarti is done, devotees seek forgiveness and pray for the blessings of the goddesses.

On the third day, the Visarjan is performed.

Here's wishing all our readers a very happy Mahalaxmi, Gauri Ganpati puja to all!