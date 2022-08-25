New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this year on August 31, Wednesday. The Ganpati Utsav is one of the major attractions in Maharashtra and is widely celebrated in the country. During the festivity which lasts for days, many Maharashtrian households perform the Gauri Ganpati or Mahalaxmi puja as well, seeking the divine blessings of the Lord.

The Mahalakshmi Vrat takes place on Shukla Ashtami during Bhadrapada month, falling after four days of Ganesha Chaturthi, reportedly. The Gauri Ganpati legends differ from place to place. As per some beliefs, Gauri is considered to be the sister of Lord Ganesha while according to popular legends, Maa Gauri is an avatar of Devi Parvati - the mother of Lord Ganesha. Some also refer to the festival as Mahalaxmi Puja and pray to Goddess Laxmi, consort of Lord Vishnu on this day.

JYESHTHA PUJA TIMINGS 2022

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja on Sunday, September 4, 2022

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja Muhurat - 06:00 AM to 06:39 PM

Duration - 12 Hours 39 Mins

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana on Saturday, September 3, 2022

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan on Monday, September 5, 2022

This year, Gauri Avahana will be on September 3 and the puja will be performed on September 4 respectively. The Visarajan ceremony will be on September 5, 2022.

JYESHTHA PUJA RITUAL

After the Gauri Ganpati Avahana, the puja is performed. Traditional sarees and other ornaments including prasad offered to the deity. Then on the following day, a special puja is performed invoking the goddesses Gauri or Mahalaxmi and offerings are made.

After the special puja is performed and aarti is done, devotees seek forgiveness and pray for the blessings of the goddesses.

On the third day, the Visarjan is performed.

Here's wishing a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi, Mahalaxmi and Gauri Ganpati puja to all!