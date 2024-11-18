Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Date, Significance, And Puja Vidhi To Please Lord Kaal Bhairav

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti, also known as Bhairava Ashtami or Kaal Bhairava Ashtami, commemorates the day when Lord Shiva manifested as Lord Kaal Bhairav. According to the Hindu calendar, this auspicious festival is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. In 2024, followers across India will celebrate this sacred day with devotion and rituals.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Here are the auspicious timings according to Drik Panchang:

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 6:07 PM on November 22, 2024

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 7:56 PM on November 23, 2024

Devotees believe that performing puja during this period brings divine blessings and protection from Lord Kaal Bhairav.

Significance of Kaal Bhairav Jayanti

Lord Kaal Bhairav is a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva, representing destruction and justice. Revered as the protector of his devotees, He also ensures punishment for wrongdoers. As the ruler of 64 Bhairavas, Lord Kaal Bhairav holds a prominent place in Hindu tradition.

North Indians celebrate Kaal Bhairav Jayanti in Margashirsha, while South Indians observe it during Kartik. On this day, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and visit Kaal Bhairav temples, seeking divine blessings for protection and spiritual growth. The most prominent celebrations occur in Varanasi, where eight temples dedicated to Ashta Bhairava witness grand festivities.

The Legend of Lord Kaal Bhairav

The origins of Lord Kaal Bhairav are rooted in the Shiva Mahapurana, where an intriguing tale unfolds. According to the legend, Lord Brahma, overcome with arrogance, declared himself the Supreme Creator and compared himself to Lord Shiva. Enraged by Brahma’s conceit, Lord Shiva created Kaal Bhairav from a strand of His hair.

Kaal Bhairav beheaded Brahma’s fifth head, symbolizing the eradication of arrogance. However, due to the sin of Brahman-hatya (killing a Brahmin), Kaal Bhairav wandered with Brahma’s severed head until He reached Kashi (Varanasi). There, He was absolved of His sin and became the city’s guardian deity, earning the title "Kotwal of Kashi" (the guardian of Kashi).

Puja Vidhi to Please Lord Kaal Bhairav

Cleanse and Prepare: Begin the day with a bath and wear clean attire.

Altar Setup: Place an idol or image of Lord Kaal Bhairav on a clean surface.

Offerings: Present flowers, incense, mustard oil, black sesame seeds, and sweets.

Chant Mantras: Recite the "Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam" and other Shiva mantras to invoke His blessings.

Fasting: Many devotees observe a day-long fast, breaking it only after the evening rituals.

Temple Visits: Visit Kaal Bhairav temples, particularly in Varanasi, to seek His divine grace.

Why Worship Lord Kaal Bhairav?

Devotees believe that Lord Kaal Bhairav grants protection from negative forces, removes obstacles, and ensures spiritual growth. Worshipping Him on this day also helps one overcome fear, gain confidence, and seek justice in life.