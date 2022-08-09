Kajari Teej 2022: Date, significance, puja vidhi - check here

Kajari Teej DATE: Festivals have their own special significance in Hinduism. Kajari Teej is celebrated on the third day of the Krishna Paksha during the lunar month of Bhadrapada. This comes after 15 days of Hariyali Teej. Kajari Teej is mainly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. In some places, this festival is also known as Budhi Teej and Satodi Teej.

This year Kajari Teej is falling on Sunday 14 August. Lord Mahadev and Mother Parvati are worshipped on this day. Like Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej, Kajari Teej also holds great importance for married women. Fasting on this day is believed to bring happiness and prosperity to one's married life.

Kajari Teej 2022: Shubh Muhurat

This time, Kajari Teej will be celebrated on August 14. Tritiya Tithi will start on the night of August 13 at 12:55 pm and on the night of August 14 at 10.37 pm, Tritiya Tithi will end.

Kajari Teej 2022 Puja Vidhi

On Kajari Teej, married women keep a fast for the long life of their husband while many unmarried girls also fast, praying for a good husband. Goddess Neemdi is worshipped on this day. On the day of Kajari Teej, devotees wake up early in the morning and wear clean clothes after taking bath. They apply vermilion tilak on the puja kalash and tie a holy thread around it, and after that, they worship Neemdi Mata according to the rituals.



(Disclaimer: All the information given here is based on general assumptions and information. Zee Media does not confirm this.)