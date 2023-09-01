Kajari Teej 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History, Rituals And More - All You Need To Know

The auspicious Kajari Teej festival is just around the corner, and Hindu women are getting ready to celebrate this sacred occasion. Also known as Kajali Teej, Kajri Teej, or Boorhi Teej, this festival occurs on the Tritiya Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the Bhadrapada month. Devotees of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati observe this festival by worshipping the deities, observing a nirjala fast (fasting without water), visiting temples, and more.

Additionally, women adorn themselves in new clothes, apply henna on their hands, wear jewelry, and pray for the long and prosperous lives of their husbands. If you plan to observe Kajari Teej, it's crucial to familiarize yourself with the date, auspicious timing, historical significance, and the festivities associated with this day. Here’s all you need to know.

Kajari Teej 2023 Date And Shubh Muhurat:

Every year, Kajari Teej is celebrated after fifteen days of Hariyali Teej, three days after Raksha Bandhan and five days before Krishna Janmashtami. This year, Kajari Teej falls on September 2, Saturday.

According to Drik Panchang, Tritiya Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month will start at 11:50 pm on September 1 and end at 8:49 pm on September 2.

Additionally, the shubh muhurat for performing Kajari Teej puja would be on September 2 from 7:57 am to 9:31 am. Meanwhile, the shubh muhurat during the nighttime will prevail from 9:45 pm to 11:12 pm.

Kajari Teej 2023 Significance and History:

In a tradition deeply rooted in North Indian states, particularly Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, Hindus annually celebrate three significant Teej festivals. These festivities are marked by married women, who commit to a rigorous day-long nirjala fast, abstaining from both food and water.

The core essence of these Teej festivals revolves around married women's devotion to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Through their prayers and fasting, they seek the well-being and prosperity of their husbands. Simultaneously, unmarried girls partake in these rituals with the hope of finding a suitable life partner.

Rooted in Hindu mythology, the origin of these festivals can be traced back to Goddess Parvati's unwavering desire to wed Lord Shiva. To fulfill her wish, she embarked on a journey of intense penance. Teej is considered a sacred occasion when devotees believe they can invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who symbolize the epitome of a harmonious married life, through worship and fasting.

Kajari Teej 2023 Celebrations and Rituals:

In the spirit of Kajari Teej, married women perform a series of traditional customs and rituals. These devoted women mark the occasion by melodiously serenading folk songs that express their temporary separation from their spouses. They also observe a rigorous nirjala fast, fervently praying to Lord Shiva and Parvati for the longevity of their husbands. Amidst a backdrop of diverse rituals and traditions, they perform a sacred puja, venerating the neem tree.

This auspicious day begins with devotees rising early to purify themselves through a ritualistic bath. Fasting women don resplendent new traditional attire and adorn themselves in shringar. They meticulously arrange clay idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati upon a vibrant red cloth, invoking them with heartfelt devotion. The worship continues with the offering of aarti, the lighting of incense sticks, and the illumination of lamps.

To honor this day, offerings comprising 16 things symbolic of married women are presented to Maa Parvati. Devotees also extend offerings of Bel leaves, cow's milk, Ganga water, and Dhatura to Lord Shiva. In addition to these rituals, devotees gather to listen to the enchanting tale of Shiv-Gauri's sacred union, deepening their connection to this cherished celebration.

