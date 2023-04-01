Kamada Ekadashi 2023: Date, Time, Vrat - Benefits And Dos & Don'ts Of Fasting
Kamada Ekadashi Date, Tithi: Following Chaitra Navrati and Rama Navami, the Ekadashi that falls is known as Kamada Ekadashi. Devotees observe this Ekadashi fasting to seek Lord Vishnu's blessings
- Chaitra Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Kamada Ekadashi
- It is next Ekadashi after Chaitra Navrati and Rama Navami
- Kamada means the accomplishment of all the wishes
Trending Photos
Kamada Ekadashi 2023: The Ekadashi after Chaitra Navratri and Rama Navami is known as Kamada Ekadashi and it is an important fast in the Hindu religion. It falls on Shukla Paksha of Chaitra (March-April as per the Gregorian calendar) month and is also referred to as the Chaitra Shukla Paksha Ekadashi. As per Hindu religion, it's a day to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu. Acharya Mandakini, Palmist of All India Institute of Occult Science founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, tells us about the muhurat, significance, and more of Kamada Ekadashi.
Kamada Ekadashi: Date and Time
Kamada Ekadashi: Saturday, April 1, 2023
Parana Time: April 2, 1.40 PM to 4.10 PM
Ekadashi Tithi Starts At 1.58 AM on April 01, 2023
Ekadashi Tithi Ends At 4.19 AM on April 02, 2023
"Parana means breaking the fast. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Not doing Parana within Dwadashi is similar to an offence," mentions Drik Panchang.
Kamada Ekadashi: Benefits of Fasting
The Varaha Purana also mentions the Kamada Ekadashi story. Kamada means the accomplishment of all the wishes. Therefore, people say that Kamada Ekadashi Vrat is observed to fulfill all the wishes in life.
Benefits:
- This Vrat can help to regain the lost virtues of life.
- Many people keep fasting on this day to seek forgiveness for their past wrongdoings.
- Married couples observe fast on Kamada Ekadashi to get the blessing of a child. It is nothing less than a pathway that leads people to the Vaikuntha, the abode of Lord Vishnu.
Also Read: April 2023 Horoscope: Stay focused - Check Monthly Predictions For All Zodiac Signs HERE
Kamada Ekadashi 2023 Fasting: Dos and Don'ts
Acharya Mandakini lists dos and don'ts of Kamada Ekadashi Vrat. "It will help them complete the vrat in its authentic way and receive the benefits in life," he says. Here are some rules:
- Wake up before sunrise and take a bath
- Begin the puja by worshiping Lord Krishna
- The ideal way to honour him is by offering sandalwood, fruits, and flowers to receive the Kamada Ekadashi Vrat puja’s benefits
- Whosoever performs the Kamada Ekadashi Vrat is not allowed to eat things like rice, moong dal, wheat, and barley
- Chant OM NAMO BHAGWATE VASUDEVAYE NAMAH
Live Tv
More Stories