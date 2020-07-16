Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2020: Date, time, significance and legend

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Kamika Ekadashi is on July 16, 2020. The Ekadashi means an eleventh lunar day of the fortnight in the Jyeshtha month as per Hindu calendar. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Like all Ekadashis, on Kamika Ekadashi too devotees pray to Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings.

Devotees generally fast on all the 24 Ekadashis and some consume only food preparations ideal for vrats (fast). The vrat is broken on the next day after the sunrise. Parana stands for breaking of the fast which must be done after the sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi.

Kamika Ekadashi falls during the Shravana or Sawan months (July-August). The presiding deity is Sridhar - a form of Lord Vishnu. It is believed all those who pray and fast on this day are blessed by the Lord and he all their sins are removed.

Kamika Ekadashi Parana

Kamika Ekadashi on Thursday, July 16, 2020

On 17th Jul, Parana Time - 05:57 AM to 08:19 AM

On Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment - 05:57 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 10:19 PM on Jul 15, 2020

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 11:44 PM on Jul 16, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Significance and legend of Kamika Ekadashi:

It is believed that Lord Brahma told Devrishi Narad Muni about the essence of Kamika Ekadashi when the latter asked him about its importance. Lord Brahma narrated the benefits associated with worshipping Lord Vishnu on Kamika Ekadashi, highlighting how it is equivalent of visiting Lord Kedarnath, bathing in Ganga, paying obeisance at Pushkar, and other such things.

He told Narada Muni that anyone who prays to Lord Vishnu and offers a Tulsi leaf to him shall be freed from the sins.

Also, during the Mahabharat, Yudhishthir too asked Lord Krishna about the significance of Kamika Ekadashi, who told him about Lord Brahma's discourse to son Narada Muni.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu goes into sleep in Ksheersagar on this day and after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi, he wakes up. The holy period of 4 months as per Hindu calendar - Chaturmas - which begins from Devshayani or Ashadhi Ekadashi. This year it was on July 1.

Devotees perform charitable duties, worship Lord Vishnu and observe the fast for his blessings.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Kamika Ekadashi!