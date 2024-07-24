Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Significance, History & Ways To Celebrate

Every year on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas, also known as Kargil Victory Day, is celebrated in honour of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 battle. The occasion celebrates the valour and sacrifices that Indian soldiers made throughout the bloody and protracted conflict.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Significance

Every year on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas is held to honour the ultimate sacrifice made by Indian soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War. In this battle, which took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil area, 527 Indian soldiers lost their lives. When Pakistani forces broke into Indian territory covertly and took control of vital mountain outposts, the conflict broke out. The Indian Army battled valiantly to retake these stations despite difficult hilly terrain and inclement weather. India was declared the winner when the Pakistani army was compelled to withdraw. Kargil Vijay Diwas honours the bravery and selflessness of the warriors who put their life in danger to protect the sovereignty of India. As a tribute to their bravery and fortitude in defending the nation's boundaries, it is celebrated annually with a great deal of devotion and enthusiasm.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: History

Tensions between the two neighbouring nations have persisted in the years since they were embroiled in a major struggle in 1971 that led to the creation of Bangladesh. They have been fighting for control of the Siachen Glacier by erecting military outposts on the surrounding mountain ranges, despite the fact that direct combat clashes have been few. When both countries tested their nuclear weapons in 1998, the situation worsened even more. In an effort to defuse the tension, they signed the Lahore Declaration in February 1999, which called for a bilateral, peaceful settlement to the Kashmir dispute.

In the Drass and Batalik Sectors of the Kargil, Ladakh region, the Pakistani armed forces secretly trained and sent men across the Line of Control (LOC) to take up fortified positions that overlooked NH 1A during the winter of 1998–1999. Gaining influence over local military and civilian movements was their goal. Initially, the Indian military thought the infiltrators were radicalised terrorists, or "jihadis." But as things went on, it became clear that the attack was a component of a bigger, more planned scheme. The Indian side was forced to reply by sending nearly 200,000 men into the area in a huge force.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Ways To Celebrate