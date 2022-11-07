topStoriesenglish
KARTIK PURNIMA

Kartik Purnima 2022: Date, time and significance

Kartik Purnima, this year, will be celebrated on 8 November 2022. It is believed that the Matsya avatar of Lord Vishnu was also born on this day.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 02:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kartik Purnima is celebrated by Hindus in the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month.
  • In the month of Kartik, Lord Vishnu is majorly worshipped, and the rituals are dedicated to him.
  • Moreover, the full moon that appears in the month of Kartik is one of the divinest full moons.

Kartik Purnima 2022: Date, time and significance

Kartik Purnima 2022: Kartik Purnima is celebrated by Hindus in the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. In the month of Kartik, Lord Vishnu is majorly worshipped, and the rituals are dedicated to him. Moreover, the full moon that appears in the month of Kartik is one of the divinest full moons.

Kartik Purnima is also popularly known as Tripura Purnima because Lord Shiva killed Tripurasura on the day. Kartik Purnima, this year, will be celebrated on 8 November 2022. It is believed that the Matsya avatar of Lord Vishnu was also born on this day.

Kartik Purnima 2022: Date and Time

Kartik Purnima Tithi will begin from 04:15 pm on the evening of 07 November and will end on the evening of 08 November at 04.31 minutes. As per Udayatithi, Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on 08 November only.

Kartik Purnima 2022: Significance 

On this day, people observe Satyanarayan fast but this year, it will be kept on Chaturdashi due to the lunar eclipse. It is believed that the charity, if done, on this day, can be fruitful and thus, people are advised to donate food and clothes to the needy and poor people.

The day is also celebrated by Jains as the 'Jain Festival of Light'. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. People visit Gurudwara to worship Guru Nanak Jayanti on this day and the day holds a great importance for all.

 

Happy Kartik Purnima to all!!!

