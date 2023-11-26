Kartik Purnima 2023: Date, Auspicious Timings, Significance And Puja Vidhi For Festive Celebration

The Hindu month of Kartik holds great significance and is considered auspicious. It concludes on the full moon day within the month. Devotees dedicate this month to Lord Vishnu. Religious traditions emphasize the importance of bathing in holy rivers on the full moon day of Kartik. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu incarnated as Matsya to save the world from a deluge. Taking a holy dip in the rivers on Kartik Purnima is believed to yield manifold spiritual benefits.

Kartik Purnima 2023: Date

According to the Hindu Panchang, Kartik Purnima falls on November 27 this year.

Kartik Purnima 2023: Time

Kartik Purnima falls on the 15th day of the Kartik month, scheduled for November 27 this year. According to the Drik Panchang propitious Purnima period is set to start at 3:53 pm on November 26 and will conclude at 2:45 pm on November 27.

Kartik Purnima Significance

In Hindu mythology, Kartik Purnima is of profound religious and spiritual importance. Devotees believe that partaking in Kartik Snan (ritual bath) and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu on this day bestows abundant blessings. It is recognized as an exceptionally auspicious period for conducting religious ceremonies, with the conviction that such rituals performed on Kartik Purnima bring forth joy and prosperity.

This festival has deep roots in mythology, with a legend associating it with the victory of Tripurari, an incarnation of Lord Shiva, over the demon Tripurasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Furthermore, Kartik Purnima marks the day of Matsya Avatar (the fish-incarnation of Lord Vishnu), the birth anniversary of Vrinda (the personification of Tulsi), and the birth of Kartikeya, Lord Shiva’s son.

Kartik Purnima Puja Vidhi

- Devotees observe special rituals on Kartik Purnima, starting with an early morning bath, preferably in a holy river.

- If a river bath isn't feasible, a home bath with Ganga water is considered auspicious.

- Following the bath, a ghee lamp is lit in the household temple.

- Lord Vishnu and Mother Lakshmi are anointed with water, and devotees offer clothes to the deities.

- Food offerings on this day customarily include basil.

- Celebrations also involve reading the Kartik Purnima story.

- The day concludes with the aarti of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

