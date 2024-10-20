Karva Chauth 2024: 7 Tips To Staying Hydrated During The Fast

Karva Chauth is a significant festival celebrated by married women, particularly in North India, who fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and long life of their husbands. The fast is strict, often without food or water for the entire day, making hydration a key challenge. While the ritual demands dedication, staying mindful of your body’s needs is crucial for maintaining energy and avoiding dehydration. Here are seven tips to help you stay hydrated while observing the Karva Chauth fast.

1. Hydrate Well the Day Before

Prepare your body for the fast by drinking plenty of water a day before Karva Chauth. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water spread throughout the day. This will help your body store enough fluids to get through the next day. In addition to water, drink coconut water, fresh fruit juices, or herbal teas to build up electrolyte levels.

2. Drink Water Before the Fast Begins

The early morning meal, also known as Sargi, is traditionally consumed before sunrise. Along with eating nutritious foods, it’s important to drink enough water at this time. Sipping on lemon water or a glass of coconut water can also be helpful, as they are excellent sources of hydration and electrolytes, which will sustain you during the day.

3. Eat Hydrating Foods in Sargi

While drinking water is crucial, hydrating foods can also support you throughout the day. Include water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, oranges, and yogurt in your Sargi meal. These foods have high water content and provide extra hydration while also being light on your stomach.

4. Avoid Caffeine and Sugary Drinks

Although tea or coffee might feel like a quick energy boost, they can have a dehydrating effect due to their diuretic properties. High-sugar drinks also tend to make you thirsty later in the day. Avoid them in your pre-fast meal and opt for natural hydrating drinks instead, such as fresh juices or smoothies made from fruits and vegetables.

5. Stay Cool and Rest as Much as Possible

Fasting can lead to fatigue, especially without water. It’s essential to keep your body cool throughout the day to minimize sweating and water loss. Try to rest and stay indoors in a cool environment to prevent excessive dehydration. Overexertion can also lead to unnecessary water loss, so limit physical activities during the fast.

6. Break Your Fast with Water

After moonrise, when it’s time to break the fast, the first thing you should consume is water. Start slowly with small sips of water before eating any solid food. This will rehydrate your system and help your stomach prepare for digestion after a long day of fasting. Drinking a glass of water infused with lemon or a few mint leaves can also be refreshing and soothing for your body.

7. Replenish Electrolytes Post-Fast

Once the fast is broken, rehydrating your body with both water and electrolytes is important. Foods rich in electrolytes, such as bananas, coconut water, and soups, help restore the body’s balance. Avoid eating too many heavy, greasy foods right away, as they can make you feel bloated and sluggish.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)