karwa chauth 2019

Karwa Chauth 2019: Live moonrise timings

The festival of Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day after the full moon, as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik. It is largely celebrated in parts of North India. Here are the live moonrise timings. 

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay Image used for representation purpose

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth is being celebrated in the country today and all married women eagerly await the sighting of the moon so that they can finally break their fast. Chiefly celebrated in North India, the festival marks a wife's undying love for her husband.

Married women keep a day-long fast on this day and pray for the long life of their husband. They break the fast after offering 'ark' to the moon once it is sighted. Hence, moon sighting holds great significance on this day.

Check out the live updates of moonrise timings:

#Across the country, women who are fasting eagerly await the Karwa Chauth moon.

# The moon is expected to rise by 08:16 Pm in Delhi, 08:51 pm in Mumbai,  08:17 pm in Gurgaon, 08:14 pm in Chandigarh, 08:20 pm in Amritsar and 08:18 pm in Jammu as per Timeanddate.com.

#News agency ANI shares visuals of women celebrating Karwa Chauth in Punjab and Delhi.

The festival of Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day after the full moon, as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik. It is largely celebrated in parts of North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well.

The festival holds great importance for women and in fact, unmarried girls also keep fast in hope of getting the groom of their desire. It is also known as Karak Chaturthi in various parts of the country.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Karwa Chauth!

