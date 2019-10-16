Karwa Chauth 2019: Puja mahurat, timings and rituals

New Delhi: The auspicious festival where women observe a day-long fast for their husbands—Karwa Chauth will be celebrated this year on October 17 Thursday. On this special day, wives pray for their husbands' long life and prosperity.

It falls on the fourth day after the full moon, as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik. It is largely celebrated in parts of North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well.

These days, almost everyone joins in the festivity. Also, unmarried girls keep the fast in hope of getting a groom of their own choice or even for their fiancé.

According to drikpanchang.com, here's the puja mahurat and timings on Karwa Chauth:

Karwa Chauth on Thursday, October 17, 2019

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat - 05:46 PM to 07:02 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 16 Mins

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:27 AM to 08:16 PM

Duration - 13 Hours 50 Mins

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:16 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 06:48 AM on Oct 17, 2019

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 07:29 AM on Oct 18, 2019

Karwa Chauth Rituals

On this day, women wear bright clothes which are preferably new. They get-up in the wee hours and savour the sargi before sunrise. Sargi comes from her mother-in-law and Baya from her mother. It comprises fruits, sweets, clothes, jewellery etc. The Baya contains the Karwa, the pitcher which is of utmost importance in the Puja.

After consuming it, they observe the fast for the whole day, only to break it after catching a glimpse of the beautiful moon.

In the evening, women folk dressed in their new, beautiful traditional attire, decked-up in jewellery and make-up, sit together in a group and the Karwa Chauth Katha (legend) is narrated. After praying to the goddess for their husband's long life and well being, the women await for the moon rise patiently.

Also, the application of henna (mehendi) on hands is a tradition which is very popular amongst women and even unmarried girls.

What is Karwa?

Karva or Karwa is a pitcher (pot) filled with water or milk and coins that is used by the women during the festival. It is later given as charity for the well-being of the family and future generations.

On this occasion, Akhanda Saubhagyawati Goddess Parvati is worshipped. Women also worship her husband Lord Shiva and their sons Ganesha and Kartikeya on this day.

A woman seeks blessings from the supreme powers to bless her as she observes a nirjal vrat (fasting without even drinking water) until she offers her prayers to the moon god in the evening.

"मम सुखसौभाग्य पुत्रपौत्रादि सुस्थिर श्री प्राप्तये करक चतुर्थी व्रतमहं करिष्ये।"

Meaning – Bless me as I observe this fast for the well-being of my family, wealth and prosperity.

After offering her prayers, the Karwa is donated.

Then, the suhagan catches a glimpse of the moon through a sieve with a diya placed on it. Then she looks at her husband through the sieve. Her husband helps her break her fast by making her drink water and offering her sweets.

Today, even men observe Karwa Chauth fast with their wives, expressing their love and honouring companionship.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Karwa Chauth!