Karwa Chauth 2019: Top WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages

New Delhi: The much-awaited festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated this year on October 17, Thursday. The auspicious day holds great significance for women as they observe a day-long fast for the wellbeing and long life of their husbands.

It falls on the fourth day after the full moon, as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik. It is largely celebrated in parts of North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well.

These days, almost everyone joins in the festivity. Also, unmarried girls keep the fast in hope of getting a groom of their own choice or even for their fiancé.

To make this day more special we thought of sharing some interesting and heartfelt WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages for your loved ones.

It's time for applying henna, wearing colourful bangles and getting dressed up. The moon will keep us waiting but nonetheless, our love shall conquer all.

My dear wife, I can't express my gratitude enough and the amount of love I feel for you. I promise to make this and every Karwa Chauth special for you. Love Hubby!

May there be light in your life just like the beautiful Karwa Chauth Moon

Let this day bring happiness to your lives and help you build a strong love bond with your hubby!

Karwa Chauth festival is full of colours, love and light, hope your loved ones are blessed on this day

Celebrate the essence of love this Karwa Chauth my dear

Let's wait for the moon like none is watching and together pledge to stay like this forever. Love you loads

Today is Karwa Chauth, hope it brings happiness and longevity for everyone.

