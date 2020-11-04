Karwa Chauth 2020: Check Chandrodaya time for Moon-sighting

New Delhi: Karwa Chauth is celebrated by millions of Hindu women and on this pious day they observe a day-long fast for the long and healthy lives of their husbands. On this day, wives pray for their husbands' well-being and prosperity and breaking their fast only after sighting the moon.

Since sighting the Moon holds a special significance, the time for Chandrodaya is given here:

In Delhi, Moon can be sighted at 8.12 pm

Ghaziabad- 8.11 pm

Lucknow- 8.01 pm

Moradabad- 8.05 pm

Kanpur- 8.04 pm

Kolkata-7.40 pm

Mumbai- 8.52 pm

Bhiwani-8.16 pm

Ludhiana-8.12 pm

Yamunanagar(Haryana)-8.08 pm



According to Drik Panchang (drikpanchang.com), the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat is from 5:34 pm to 6:52 pm, and the Karwa Chauth vrat or fast or upavasa time is from 6:35 am to 8:12 pm. The moon is expected to rise at 8:12 pm. The Chaurthi Tithi will start at 3:24 am today and end at 5:14 am on November 5.

Live TV

Karwa Chauth puja muhurat begins at 5.33 pm on November 4 till 6.51 pm (duration 1 hours 18 minutes)

According to the Hindu calendar, the Karva Chauth Tithi is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik. It is largely celebrated in North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well.

In Northern India, women get together and listen to Karwa Chauth vrata katha.

In the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, the festival is celebrated as Atla Tadde, during which women dress up in traditional clothing, apply henna and sindhoor which symbolises their married status.