Karwa Chauth 2020: Its significance, date, pooja muhurat and all you need to know

NEW DELHI: The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth during which millions of Hindu women observe a day-long fast for the long and healthy lives of their husbands is being celebrated on Wednesday (November 4, 2020). The day is also known as Karak Chaturthi in various parts of the country. On Karwa Chauth, wives pray for their husbands' well-being and prosperity and breaking their fast only after sighting the moon.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Karva Chauth Tithi is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik. It is largely celebrated in North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well. In Andhra Pradesh, the festival is celebrated as Atla Tadde, during which women dress up in traditional clothing, apply henna and sindhoor which symbolises their married status. In other parts of North India, women get together and listen to Karwa Chauth vrata katha.

According to Drik Panchang, the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat is from 5:34 pm to 6:52 pm, and the Karwa Chauth vrat or fast or upavasa time is from 6:35 am to 8:12 pm. On November 4, the moon will rise at 8:12 pm. The Chaurthi Tithi will start at 3:24 am on November 4 and end at 5:14 am on November 5.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Puja Muhurat and timings:

Karwa Chauth puja muhurat begins at 5.33 pm on November 4 till 6.51 pm (duration 1 hours 18 minutes)

Karwa Chauth vrat timing - 6.35 am to 08:12 pm (duration 13 hours 37 minutes)

Chandrodaya - 08:12 pm

Chaturthi tithi begins - November 4 at 3.24 am

Chaturthi tithi ends - November 5 at 5.14 am

(According to drikpanchang.com)

Karwa Chauth rituals:

On this day, women wear bright and new clothes, especially Indian. They get up early and perform sargi rituals, during which women have to eat before sunrise. Sargi is usually given by the mother-in-law and Baya from the mother. It comprises fruits, sweets, clothes, jewellery etc. The Baya contains the Karwa, the pitcher which is of utmost importance in the puja.

After consuming it, the women observe the fast for the whole day till the moon is sighted. During the day, the women apply mehendi on hands, which has now become a popular tradition. Unmarried girls, too, observe the Karwa Chauth fast.

In the evening, women dressed in their traditional best and jewellery sit together in a group and the Karwa Chauth Katha (legend) is narrated. After praying to the goddess for their husband's long life, the women wait for the moon to rise.

After the moon is sighted, a woman sees it through a sieve with a diya placed on it. Then she looks at her husband, who later helps her break her fast by making her drink water and offering her sweets.