Karwa Chauth 2022 date: Should you fast on October 13 or 14? All you need to know about date, time, muhurat and tithi

Karwa Chauth date 2022: Karwa Chauth is just around the corner and preparations are in full swing in many Hindu families. One of the most important festivals celebrated by married women, especially in the northern part of the country, this occasion sees women fasting the whole day, praying for the long life of their husband and happiness in marriage. While the festival will be celebrated in the second week of October this year, like several festivals in 2022, there's confusion about the time and date. Let's find out.

Karwa Chauth 2022:When to fast this year

The fasting at Karwa Chauth is done on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. Married women observe a fast from the time of sunrise and break the fast after looking at the moon and seeking blessings of Goddess Parvati for the long life of their husbands and joyous married life. This year Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 13 and that's when women should observe fast. Karwa Maata is also worshipped by married women on this day to pray to her for the long life of their husbands.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Muhurat/Timimg

Chaturthi Tithi: 1:59 AM on October 13 to 3:08 AM on October 14

Puja timing: 5:54 PM to 7:09 PM on October 13

Karwa Chauth 2022 moonrise: Expected at 8:09 PM, but the weather conditions in your area will determine the exact time

Karwa Chauth 2022: Rituals and significance

While Karwa Chauth is celebrated across the country, the festival is more prominent in North and parts of West India - Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh as well. Married women dress up in their finest attire, and deck up like brides. Even many unmarried girls observe a fast (vrat) on this day and break it after the moon is sighted at the night (as per some beliefs unmarried girls look at the star and break their vrat). Applying mehendi or henna on hand is an integral part of Karwa Chauth celebrations.