Karwa Chauth 2022: Date, time, Muhurat

Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival which is celebrated by married Hindu women. The festival is popularly celebrated in north and western India. As per the Hindu calendar, Karwa Chauth, this year, will fall on October 13.

To celebrate the festival, married women observe fast and pray for the safety and long life of their husbands. The women are not even allowed to take water during the day. The fast is over only after the sight of the moon. Women first look at the moon and then their husbands’ face through a sieve to break the fast. Once all the rituals are done, the husbands feed their wives with food.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated in the Kartika month on the fourth day after the full moon day, as per the Hindu calendar. The day falls on the chaturthi tithi of the dark fortnight in the Kartik month.

Karwa Maata is also worshipped by married women on this day to pray to her for the long life of their husbands.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Date

As per the Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth will fall this year on October 13. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 1:59 AM on October 13, and conclude at 3:08 AM on October 14.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Muhurat

According to the same Panchang, the puja should be conducted in between 5:54 PM and 7:09 PM. The timings for married women to observe the fast will be from 6:20 AM to 8:09 PM.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Moon Sighting

Then moon is expected to rise at 8:09 PM. However, the timings could vary because of the weather conditions.







(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)