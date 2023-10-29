Karwa Chauth 2023: Celebrating Your First Karwa Chauth? Rituals And Traditions For Newlyweds To Follow

Karva Chauth will be celebrated on November 1 this year. For newlywed brides, it's a special occasion with unique customs and rituals to mark their first Karva Chauth. This day holds significance for newly married couples and carries with it a set of meaningful traditions to follow.

Karwa Chauth, a beloved and time-honored festival in India, holds a special place in the hearts of married couples. For newlyweds, celebrating their first Karwa Chauth is a momentous occasion that strengthens the bond of love and commitment. In this article, we will guide you through the traditions and rituals that make this festival so cherished among newly married couples.

Karwa Chauth: Fasting from Sunrise to Moonrise

The most significant ritual of Karwa Chauth is the fast observed by married women for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. This fast begins at sunrise and continues until they spot the moon in the evening. The fasting period is a test of devotion and love, and it is customary for the husband to break his wife's fast by offering her the first bite of food after the moonrise.

Karwa Chauth: Sargi (Pre-Dawn Meal )

On Karwa Chauth, the mother-in-law prepares a pre-dawn meal called 'Sargi' for her daughter-in-law. Sargi usually includes fruits, sweets, and other nutritious items that provide energy throughout the day. The daughter-in-law consumes this meal before sunrise to sustain herself during the fasting hours.

Karwa Chauth: Dressing in Traditional Attire

Newlywed couples often wear their bridal attire on Karwa Chauth. The wife dresses in a beautiful saree or lehenga, while the husband adorns traditional attire like a kurta or sherwani. This adds an extra layer of significance to the occasion and makes the day feel truly special.

Karwa Chauth: Applying Mehndi (Henna)

Decorating hands with intricate mehndi designs is an essential tradition for married women during Karwa Chauth. Mehndi symbolizes love and is believed to bring good luck. Newlyweds can make this ritual even more memorable by applying mehndi together.

Karwa Chauth: Evening Puja (Worship)

As the moon rises, the wife breaks her fast by performing a special puja with her husband. They offer prayers, light earthen lamps, and seek blessings for a long and happy married life. This shared ritual is an expression of their commitment and love for each other.

Celebrating your first Karwa Chauth as a newly married couple is a beautiful and meaningful experience. It's a day of love, devotion, and traditions that strengthen the bond between husband and wife. Following these rituals and customs can make the occasion even more special and memorable. Karwa Chauth 2023 is a time to celebrate not only the longevity of your relationship but also the rich tapestry of Indian culture and tradition.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)