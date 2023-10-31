Karwa Chauth 2023: Foods To Include And Avoid In Your Sargi Thali

Sargi thali is a special meal prepared and consumed by married women before embarking on their day-long fast during Karwa Chauth. This fasting tradition is not only a test of endurance and devotion but also an opportunity to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

Pooja Gupta, Nutritionist, Zeon Lifesciences Ltd in conversation with Zee News English shares foods you should eat and avoid in your early morning sargi thali.

To make your fasting experience truly wholesome, it's crucial to select foods thoughtfully. Here's a guide on what to include and avoid in your Sargi thali to ensure a nourishing and energizing Karwa Chauth.

Foods to Include in Sargi Thali

1. Whole Grains: Opt for whole grains such as whole wheat bread or dishes made from Singhare (water chestnut) flour and Kuttu (buckwheat). These grains provide a steady release of energy to keep you going throughout the day.

2. Protein: Legumes like chickpeas and sprouts are excellent sources of plant-based protein. Including them in your Sargi ensures you stay full and energized.

3. Dairy: Incorporate dairy products like yogurt or a glass of chaach (buttermilk) for essential nutrients, calcium, and hydration.

4. Fruits: Bananas, apples, pomegranates, and oranges are great choices as they offer a rich source of vitamins and natural sugars to maintain your energy levels.

5. Vegetables: Include cooked or boiled vegetables like pumpkin, sweet potatoes, and spinach to ensure you receive essential vitamins and minerals.

6. Nuts & Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and other nuts and seeds are rich in healthy fats and protein, providing sustained energy throughout the day.

7. Sweets: A small portion of sweet dishes like kheer, dates, or mithai can provide an instant energy boost and a delightful treat during your fast.

8. Hydrating Drinks: Coconut water and fresh fruit juices are excellent for staying hydrated, which is essential during a day-long fast.

Foods to Avoid in Sargi Thali

1. Deep-Fried Foods: Steer clear of fried foods like pakoras, samosas, and puris, as they can be heavy and make you feel sluggish during your fast.

2. Excessive Salt: Minimize salt intake to prevent excessive thirst during the day.

3. Caffeine: It's best to avoid caffeinated beverages like coffee and tea, which can be dehydrating.

4. Processed Foods: Stay away from processed or packaged foods high in salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats.

5. Spicy Foods: Very spicy foods may lead to discomfort and acidity, so it's best to avoid them.

6. Carbonated Drinks: Soda and carbonated beverages can lead to bloating and discomfort, so it's advisable to avoid them.

Choosing the right foods for your Sargi thali is crucial to a healthy fasting experience on Karwa Chauth. This special day is not just about rituals but also about embracing a balanced lifestyle. Remember to drink plenty of water during Sargi to stay hydrated throughout the day, and consult a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health concerns.