Karwa Chauth 2023: Is Karva Chauth On October 31 Or November 1? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Moonrise Time & Puja
Karwa Chauth will be observed on November 1. Find out the Puja timings, shubh muhurat, rituals, history, citywise moonrise time and Karva Chauth Puja shubh muhurat in India.
- Karwa Chauth is on November 1
- Married women observe a day-long fast without food or water as a means of demonstrating their love, care, and commitment to their husbands
- Karwa Chauth puja muhurat is from 5:36 am to 6:54 pm
Trending Photos
Karwa Chauth Karaka Chaturthi or Karva Chauth is a significant Hindu festival celebrated by married women across India, symbolizing their love and devotion to their husbands. This auspicious day is marked by a day-long fast, elaborate rituals, and the ultimate wait for the moonrise; they don't eat food and drink water throughout the day and only break the fast after worshipping the moon and offering Arghya. In 2023, Karwa Chauth falls on November 1, during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. This article will provide you with all the essential information about the date, history, significance, rituals, and moonrise times for Karwa Chauth in India.
Karwa Chauth 2023 Puja: Date and Shubh Muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth is set to be observed on November 1, with the puja muhurat scheduled to be between 5:36 am and 6:54 pm. The Chaturthi Tithi for Karwa Chauth commences on October 31 at 9:30 pm and concludes on November 1 at 9:19 pm. The fasting duration spans from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm, with the highly anticipated moonrise expected at 8:15 pm.
Karwa Chauth 2023 Puja Muhurat
New Delhi - 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm
Pune - 6:02 pm to 7:17 pm
Hyderabad - 5:45 pm to 7:00 pm
Ahmedabad - 6:02 pm to 7:18 pm
Noida - 5:36 pm to 6:53 pm
Jaipur - 5:44 pm to 7:02 pm
Chennai - 5:42 pm to 6:56 pm
Kolkata - 4:59 pm to 6:15 pm
Mumbai - 6:05 pm to 7:21 pm
Gurgaon - 5:37 pm to 6:55 pm
Bengaluru - 5:53 pm to 7:07 pm
Chandigarh - 5:35 pm to 6:54 pm
Karwa Chauth: History and Significance
Karwa Chauth's history is steeped in tradition and devotion. It traces back to ancient Hindu scriptures and legends. Married women undertake a day-long fast without food or water as a means of demonstrating their love, care, and commitment to their husbands. The story of Queen Veeravati, who saved her husband's life through her devotion to the ritual, adds depth to the festival's significance.
Karwa Chauth 2023 Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Time
The most anticipated moment of Karwa Chauth is the moonrise, as it marks the end of the day-long fast. The moonrise time varies from city to city.
New Delhi - 8:15 pm
Lucknow 8:05 pm
Noida - 8:14 pm
Gurugram - 8:16 pm
Mumbai - 8:59 pm
Chennai - 8:43 pm
Agra - 8:16 pm
Kolkata - 7:46 pm
Bhopal - 8:29 pm
Aligarh - 8:13 pm
Himachal Pradesh - 8:07 pm
Panaji - 9:04 pm
Jaipur 8:26 pm
Patna - 7:51 pm
Chandigarh - 8:10 pm
Pune - 8:56 pm
Hyderabad - 8:40 pm
Bhubaneshwar - 8:02 pm
Kanpur - 8:08 pm
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Live Tv