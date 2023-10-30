Karwa Chauth 2023: Is Karva Chauth On October 31 Or November 1? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Moonrise Time & Puja

Karwa Chauth Karaka Chaturthi or Karva Chauth is a significant Hindu festival celebrated by married women across India, symbolizing their love and devotion to their husbands. This auspicious day is marked by a day-long fast, elaborate rituals, and the ultimate wait for the moonrise; they don't eat food and drink water throughout the day and only break the fast after worshipping the moon and offering Arghya. In 2023, Karwa Chauth falls on November 1, during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. This article will provide you with all the essential information about the date, history, significance, rituals, and moonrise times for Karwa Chauth in India.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Puja: Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth is set to be observed on November 1, with the puja muhurat scheduled to be between 5:36 am and 6:54 pm. The Chaturthi Tithi for Karwa Chauth commences on October 31 at 9:30 pm and concludes on November 1 at 9:19 pm. The fasting duration spans from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm, with the highly anticipated moonrise expected at 8:15 pm.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Puja Muhurat

New Delhi - 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm

Pune - 6:02 pm to 7:17 pm

Hyderabad - 5:45 pm to 7:00 pm

Ahmedabad - 6:02 pm to 7:18 pm

Noida - 5:36 pm to 6:53 pm

Jaipur - 5:44 pm to 7:02 pm

Chennai - 5:42 pm to 6:56 pm

Kolkata - 4:59 pm to 6:15 pm

Mumbai - 6:05 pm to 7:21 pm

Gurgaon - 5:37 pm to 6:55 pm

Bengaluru - 5:53 pm to 7:07 pm

Chandigarh - 5:35 pm to 6:54 pm

Karwa Chauth: History and Significance

Karwa Chauth's history is steeped in tradition and devotion. It traces back to ancient Hindu scriptures and legends. Married women undertake a day-long fast without food or water as a means of demonstrating their love, care, and commitment to their husbands. The story of Queen Veeravati, who saved her husband's life through her devotion to the ritual, adds depth to the festival's significance.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Time

The most anticipated moment of Karwa Chauth is the moonrise, as it marks the end of the day-long fast. The moonrise time varies from city to city.

New Delhi - 8:15 pm

Lucknow 8:05 pm

Noida - 8:14 pm

Gurugram - 8:16 pm

Mumbai - 8:59 pm

Chennai - 8:43 pm

Agra - 8:16 pm

Kolkata - 7:46 pm

Bhopal - 8:29 pm

Aligarh - 8:13 pm

Himachal Pradesh - 8:07 pm

Panaji - 9:04 pm

Jaipur 8:26 pm

Patna - 7:51 pm

Chandigarh - 8:10 pm

Pune - 8:56 pm

Hyderabad - 8:40 pm

Bhubaneshwar - 8:02 pm

Kanpur - 8:08 pm

