KARWA CHAUTH 2024

Karwa Chauth 2024: What Is Sargi? Know Rituals, And Essential Food Items

Sargi is a key ritual in Karwa Chauth, symbolizing the love and blessings from a mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law, and it helps prepare women for the day-long fast with nutritious food items. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 08:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The ritual of Sargi is one of the most important parts of Karwa Chauth
  • It is consumed before sunrise and serves as a source of essential nutrients to sustain the fasting woman
  • It also symbolizes the bond between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law
Karwa Chauth 2024: What Is Sargi? Know Rituals, And Essential Food Items Pic Credit: Freepik

Karwa Chauth is a cherished Hindu festival celebrated by married women, primarily in northern and western India. This day symbolizes devotion, sacrifice, and love, as women observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. 

The day is filled with rituals and traditions, including a special pre-dawn meal known as Sargi. Prepared by mothers-in-law, Sargi plays a crucial role in helping women stay energized and nourished during their day-long fast. 

What is Sargi? 

Sargi is more than just a meal; it represents the blessings and love from a mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law. Before the fast begins, the mother-in-law prepares this special meal and presents it along with new clothes, jewelry, makeup, and other accessories, symbolizing good luck and support for the daughter-in-law on this significant day. 

Significance of Sargi 

The ritual of Sargi is one of the most important parts of Karwa Chauth. It is consumed before sunrise and serves as a source of essential nutrients to sustain the fasting woman throughout the day. It also symbolizes the bond between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, reinforcing their mutual respect and care. 

Karwa Chauth fasting is not only observed for the husband’s well-being but also for the prosperity, health, and longevity of sons, grandsons, and the entire family. 

Sargi Thali: What to Include 

A Sargi thali is a diverse and nutritious meal that typically includes: 

Fruits: Essential for hydration and energy, fruits are a vital part of the Sargi thali. 

Dry Fruits: Nuts and dried fruits provide a rich source of energy and nutrition. 

Homemade Sweets: Items like laddoos, kheer, halwa, or mathri offer a sweet treat and help sustain energy throughout the day. 

Parathas or Rotis: Whole wheat parathas or rotis give a long-lasting source of energy. 

Lassi, Buttermilk, or Coconut Water: These drinks help keep the fasting women hydrated. 

Curd or Raita: A small serving of curd or raita helps with digestion and offers probiotics. 

Key Rituals for Karwa Chauth 2024 

This year, Karwa Chauth is being observed today, i.e. October 20, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for the Karwa Chauth Puja is from 5:46 PM to 7:02 PM. The fast will last from 6:25 AM until 7:54 PM, ending after the sighting of the moon. 

As the fasting women wait for moonrise, Sargi sustains them through the day, adding both physical nourishment and symbolic meaning to the festival. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK