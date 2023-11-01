Karwa Chauth: Check Puja Muhurat, And City-Wise Moonrise Timings Here

Karwa Chauth, a traditional Hindu festival, is a celebration of love and devotion that holds a special place in the hearts of married couples across India. This festival, which is primarily observed by married women, is a day-long fast during which they pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. With its roots deeply embedded in Indian culture, Karwa Chauth is a significant and cherished occasion that brings couples closer and reinforces the bonds of marriage.

The day begins with a pre-dawn meal called "Sargi," which is prepared by the mother-in-law and includes a variety of delicious dishes. Married women fast from sunrise to moonrise, abstaining from food and water during this period. It provides the women with the necessary sustenance to endure the day without food or water. The fast is only broken once the moon is visible in the evening sky.

As the evening sky darkens, married women come together, often in groups, on rooftops or open spaces, carrying a special Karwa Chauth thali (plate) containing items like a clay pot (Karwa), a diya (oil lamp), vermillion, and sweetmeats. They offer prayers to the moon, seeking its blessings for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The moon, considered a symbol of love and romance, plays a crucial role in Karwa Chauth.

Let’s check city-wise moonrise timings across India and puja muhurat.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Muhurat And Moonrise Timings:

As per Drik Panchang, the Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat starts at 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm while the Upavasa Time is from 06:33 am to 08:15 pm. The moon will rise at 8:15 pm.

City-Wise Moonrise Time

Mumbai - 8:59 pm

Delhi - 8:15 pm

Chandigarh - 8:10 pm,

Noida - 8:14 pm,

Gurugram - 8:16 pm,

Lucknow - 8:05 pm,

Himachal Pradesh - 8:07 pm,

Pune - 8:56 pm,

Banaras - 8:01 pm,

Prayagraj - 8:06 pm