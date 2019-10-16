Karwa Chauth special: Hey husbands, this can bring a smile to your wife's face

New Delhi: The much-awaited festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated this year on October 17, Thursday. On this special day, women observe fast (vrat) for the long life and well being of their husbands.

The festival holds great importance for women and in fact, unmarried girls also keep fast in hope of getting the groom of their desire. It is also known as Karak Chaturthi in various parts of the country.

It falls on the fourth day after the full moon, as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik. It is largely celebrated in parts of North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well.

As a prep-up to this festival, women buy new clothes and apply henna (Mehendi) on their hands. The whole atmosphere is filled with festive spirit and can be felt in the air.

We thought of listing down some ideas for the men out there to make their better halves feel special on Karwa Chauth. So husbands, take note:

Not just her, you too

Well, these days a lot of supportive and loving husbands join their wives and observe fast (vrat) along with their spouses, making it a two-way thing. So, it's notjust her praying for your long life, you can do that too!

Go Shop Shop!

To see your lady smile, take her out on a shopping spree. You guys can actually go shop together and buy new clothes for the big day.

Bouquet of flowers

Just as she observes a day-long nirjala Karwa Chauth vrat for you, make her feel special by starting off with little surprises and a bouquet of red bright roses is the classic gift.

Handwritten note

We might be in the digitally savvy world, but a little heartfelt note or letter never hurt anyone. In fact, it has an old-world charm to it and will make her feel special.

A diamond is forever!

If you can't buy her a diamond then settle for gold or silver. A woman loves her jewells, so even if it's a small pair of earrings or a ring, she will cherish it forever.

These are a few ideas we thought might help you in planning to make this festival a memorable one. You can always be an innovative genius and bring a smile to your wife's face with your own our-of-box ideas.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Karwa Chauth!