Kite-flying to special gifts - Best ways to celebrate Independence Day amid COVID scare!

New Delhi: The nation is all gung-ho about the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15 this year. Keeping the patriotic spirit alive amid pandemic scare, we tell you innovative ways to celebrate the special day with your loved ones and friends.

Our country breathed independence on August 15, 1947, and since then we all have been struggling to march ahead on the path of development. Continuing from 2020 to this year, the COVID-19 coronavirus breakdown has led to stricter protocols of social distancing and mask hygiene.

However, it is not just about a particular day but rather the realisation of acknowledging the sacrifices made by our ancestors and the great leaders of this country to make India shackle-free. Being patriotic and at the same time celebrating the essence of freedom can be felt the most on this day.

Celebrate the freedom day in this unique style at home:

I-Day T-shirts

What's better than wearing your heart out, quite literally! This time why not get a graphic imprint done on a T-Shirt, celebrating independence. Think about it! Since most are avoiding going out due to the COVID-19 scare, you can order online, if you feel it's safe or make do with whatever you have at home. After all, it is all about the feeling, right?

Masks and Gloves

None would have ever thought that masks and gloves would be the new additions in our daily lives one day. Stay safe and celebrate Independence the real way!

P.S: Do not imprint tri-colour on your masks and gloves as it's a disposable item and we must respect the flag with integrity and national pride.

Colourful attire

As soon as the day breaks, make sure you are in full spirit to celebrate your independence with gusto. Try wearing a full tri-colour get-up that day. Yes! You can pep up your look either by going traditional in a churidar Salwar-Kurti with tri-colour bangles or you can even try out a fusion look by adding a stole or dupatta in your attire. Try different combinations but remember to use only orange, white, blue, green in your look.

I-Day Gifts

It's not just on birthdays or anniversaries that you make the effort to make your loved one smile more. This time on Independence Day try out this unique way to salute your motherland. Record all the patriotic songs (at least a five of them) from Bollywood films and get in done in a CD format. Show love for your country this time!

I-Day Cards

Spread the message of freedom, this time not with any mobile SMS but a handwritten message on a card. We are sure, the tradition of exchanging cards has been lost long back, but why not restart it all over again. Yes, buy an I-Day card from a shop or you can even make one yourself (be creative). Exchange it with your close group or family circle. Be different this I-Day!

Kite flying

Yes, this is perhaps one of the oldest traditions which followed on this day—kite flying. Get hold of colourful kites at once and make sure you are extra cautious with the manjha (thread) as it can give you many cuts on hand. Let the spirit of freedom fly high with these colourful kites in the sky. Hail the independence, countrymen!

NOTE: Also, please maintain social distancing and do not forget to wear your masks and gloves for staying safe.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day!