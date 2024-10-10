Know All About Dhunuchi Dance: A Traditional Tribute During Durga Puja

Dhunuchi Dance is a vibrant and energetic ritual associated with Durga Puja in West Bengal, where devotees perform this traditional dance to the rhythmic beats of the dhak drum to honor Goddess Durga.

Performed during the evening Aarti on Shashthi Tithi, the dance involves balancing an earthen vessel called Dhunuchi, filled with burning incense, either in the hands, on the forehead, or even in the mouth. The Dhunuchi, typically made of earthenware, contains burning coal, slow-burning coconut husk, and incense like camphor, creating an aromatic offering during the puja.

The dance, known for its unique blend of devotion and celebration, involves swift movements and coordination. In many communities, Dhunuchi dance competitions are organized, showcasing skilled dancers performing with two Dhunuchi—one in each hand—and sometimes a third held between their teeth.

Dhunuchi Nritya, a hallmark of Durga Puja celebrations, not only reflects the religious fervor but also embodies the cultural spirit of West Bengal, blending worship with the joy of movement.