Know why eating onion, garlic is a big no-no during Navratri

New Delhi: The nine-day long festival of Navratri has begun with full fervour and gusto. Devotees observe fast and pray to the goddess to seek her blessings during these nine days. The Chaitra Navratri started from April 6 and will last till April 14 with Rama Navami falling on the latter date.

Have you ever wondered why consumption of certain food items such as onion and garlic are prohibited during these nine-days of festivity? Well, we thought of finding the answers for you.

According to Hinduism, food items are segregated into three major categories—Sattvic, Tamasic and Rajasic Bhojan respectively. Whatever we eat everyday forms a part of these categories.

It is said that Sattvic food items are the ones that provide spiritual advancement—this puts all the vegetarian food items, with few as exceptions, into Sattvic category. This diet gives importance to seasonal foods, fruits, dairy products, nuts, seeds, oils, ripe vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and non-meat based proteins.

Rajasic food items, on the other hand, have a stimulating effect on body and mind. It has neither a positive or negative impact on the body.

Food that harms the mind or body is considered to be Tamasic in nature. It is believed to cause mental dullness. Since onion and garlic are classified as Tamasic in nature, they are prohibited during the nine-day-long holy festival.

Well, now you know why Tamasic food items such as onion and garlic are prohibited during the 9-day long festivity of Navratri.

The festival of Navratri is the celebration of good over evil. Out of the four-five types of Navratri—Chaitra and Sharad Navratri hold maximum significance.