Kojagara Puja 2024: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, And Significance Of Kojagiri Puja

Kojagara Puja is a revered Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, celebrated mainly in Assam, West Bengal, and Odisha. Observed on the Purnima Tithi of the Ashwina month, it is a night of devotion, prayers, and offerings to seek the blessings of wealth and prosperity from the Goddess of Fortune.

Kojagara Puja 2024: Date and Time

In 2024, Kojagara Puja will be observed today, i.e. Wednesday, October 16. The most auspicious time for worship, known as Nishita Kaal, is from 23:42 PM to 00:32 AM on October 17, with a duration of 50 minutes.

Moonrise on Kojagara Puja Day: 17:05 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins: 20:40 PM on October 16

Purnima Tithi Ends: 16:55 PM on October 17

Significance of Kojagara Puja

Kojagara Puja is a significant occasion for Hindu devotees, who celebrate this day with great reverence. It is believed that on the night of Ashwina Purnima, Goddess Lakshmi descends to bless her devotees with wealth, happiness, and prosperity. Those who observe the rituals with devotion are said to be granted worldly pleasures and luxury. In many regions, the festival is also known as Sharad Purnima, symbolizing the "night of awakening," and is marked with prayers, fasting, and night vigils.

Kojagara Puja 2024: Celebration Across India

While Kojagara Puja is predominantly celebrated in Assam, West Bengal, and Odisha, it is also observed as Bengal Lakshmi Puja in these regions. Bihar and Bundelkhand celebrate it with grandeur as well. The essence of the festival is devotion to Goddess Lakshmi, with the belief that staying awake through the night, performing bhajans, kirtans, and chanting Lakshmi mantras will invoke her blessings.

Rituals of Kojagara Puja

The rituals for Kojagara Puja vary across regions but share the common practice of offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi. Key rituals include:

Fasting: Devotees observe a fast throughout the day, breaking it after performing the puja at night.

Idol Worship: Lakshmi idols are placed at home or in pandals, decorated with sarees, jewelry, and flowers. Lighting lamps (diyas) and offering garlands are essential parts of the ceremony.

Offerings: Lotus flowers, rangoli at the entrance of homes, and the lighting of lamps symbolize auspiciousness. Devotees offer flattened rice and coconut water to the goddess before breaking their fast.

Night Vigil: The name "Kojagara" itself is derived from "Ko Jagara," meaning those who stay awake, symbolizing the vigil kept in honor of the goddess throughout the night.

Kojagara Puja is not just a festival but a night of deep devotion where devotees seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for a prosperous life. By performing rituals, fasting, and staying awake, they aim to invoke the goddess's favor for happiness and wealth. The celebration is a beautiful amalgamation of tradition, devotion, and community spirit.