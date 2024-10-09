Durga Puja, celebrating Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura, is marked by the stunning artistry of Kolkata's pandals. In 2024, the city showcases some of the most creative and unique pandals yet, combining tradition, innovation, and social messages.

Here are some of the standout pandals for Durga Puja 2024:

1. Las Vegas Sphere (Santosh Mitra Square)

Inspired by the iconic Las Vegas Sphere, this pandal dazzles with neon lights and glitzy decorations, transporting visitors to the vibrant city of lights. Last year, they recreated Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Believe it or not, this is a Durga Pujo pandal!!!



Inspired from the famous musical and entertainment arena called the 'Sphere' in Nevada, Las Vegas, USA, one can witness this spectacular Puja pandal in kolkata's Santosh Mitra square!!!





2. Green Durga Puja (Lalabagan)

Built with 8,000 live plants, Lalabagan's eco-friendly pandal emphasizes environmental conservation, highlighting the need for sustainability.

The sustainable and green Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, made with 8,000 live plants, is truly commendable. It's a fantastic example of how we can celebrate traditions while also protecting our planet

3. Rainwater Conservation (Salt Lake)

Featuring a tranquil waterfall and lush greenery, this pandal uses the sound of water droplets to mimic the rhythmic beats of the Pujor Dhaak, raising awareness about water conservation.

This is incredible! The sound of just water droplets on various containers & surfaces has been used to recreate the soundscape of Pujor Dhaak. Don't miss Salt Lake AK Block's pandal 2024 to experience this unique installation. Theme: Bari Bindu, Bhabatosh Sutar



4. Metro Rail (Jagat Mukherjee Park)

This pandal meticulously replicates Kolkata's metro rail system with life-size train models and intricate details, offering a unique visual experience.

5. Sati Pratha (Kashi Bose Lane Sarbojanin)

A powerful theme focusing on Bengal's role in abolishing the practice of Sati, this pandal also highlights the issue of child marriage, making a poignant social statement.

Kashi Bose Lane Sarbojanin.



The theme focuses on Bengal's pivotal role in prohibiting the Sati Pratha. It also criticises the culture of child marriage, that is still prevalent across India.

6. Varanasi Ghats (Chetla)

Chetla Agrani recreates the iconic Varanasi Ghats, complete with a symbolic Ganga Aarti and chants of Har Har Mahadev, drawing attention to Ganga pollution.

Enjoy the same vibes and ambience of temple city Kashi/Banaras in Kolkata's Chetla Agrani Durga Pujo pandal.



The symbolic Ganga Aarati and Har Har Mahadev chants is all set to make you awestruck!!!

7. Garden Theme (Gariahat)

Tridhara Sammilani in South Kolkata brings the traditional Indian courtyard to life with the theme "Angan," blending culture with nature.



8. Live Pandal (Baguihati)

Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club’s live pandal addresses economic inequality and cultural discrimination, reflecting Kolkata's social spirit.

Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club.



The theme highlights the growing economic inequality & cultural discrimination under the current regime.

9. Lost Art of Kolkata (Behala)

Anirban Das's intricate installation at Dakshindari Youth Sarbojanin in Behala nostalgically showcases Kolkata's forgotten cultural heritage, making it one of this year’s most anticipated pandals.

Dakshindari Youth Sarbojanin.



The theme portrays the long lost culture of Kolkata. Artist Anirban Das never disappoints. One of the best pandals this year. More clicks below.





10. Idol Made of Waste Materials (Dakshin Para)

This eco-conscious pandal at Dakshinpara is crafted from waste materials, including tools and metal sheets, showcasing creativity while emphasizing environmental responsibility.

Dakshinpara Durgotsav.



One of the few Durga Puja which got popular only this year. And wow. They've made the entire pandal using wasted resources such as tools, metal sheets, etc.

As Durga Puja 2024 unfolds, these creative pandals capture Kolkata's heart, blending artistry, culture, and meaningful messages, culminating in the grand immersion on Vijaya Dashami (October 12).