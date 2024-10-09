Advertisement
DURGA PUJA 2024

Kolkata Durga Puja 2024: Unveiling The City's Most Creative Pandals

Durga Puja 2024 brings a fusion of tradition, innovation, and social commentary through Kolkata’s most creative and breathtaking pandals, offering an unforgettable experience for all. 

|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Durga Puja 2024 brings a fusion of tradition and innovation through Kolkata’s most creative and breathtaking pandals
  • Built with 8,000 live plants, Lalabagan's eco-friendly pandal emphasizes environmental conservation
  • Chetla Agrani recreates the iconic Varanasi Ghats, complete with a symbolic Ganga Aarti and chants of Har Har Mahadev
Kolkata Durga Puja 2024: Unveiling The City's Most Creative Pandals Pic Credit: Twitter (@abasu0819)

Durga Puja, celebrating Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura, is marked by the stunning artistry of Kolkata's pandals. In 2024, the city showcases some of the most creative and unique pandals yet, combining tradition, innovation, and social messages. 

Here are some of the standout pandals for Durga Puja 2024: 

1. Las Vegas Sphere (Santosh Mitra Square) 

Inspired by the iconic Las Vegas Sphere, this pandal dazzles with neon lights and glitzy decorations, transporting visitors to the vibrant city of lights. Last year, they recreated Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. 

 

 

2. Green Durga Puja (Lalabagan) 

Built with 8,000 live plants, Lalabagan's eco-friendly pandal emphasizes environmental conservation, highlighting the need for sustainability. 

 

 

3. Rainwater Conservation (Salt Lake) 

Featuring a tranquil waterfall and lush greenery, this pandal uses the sound of water droplets to mimic the rhythmic beats of the Pujor Dhaak, raising awareness about water conservation. 

 

 

4. Metro Rail (Jagat Mukherjee Park) 

This pandal meticulously replicates Kolkata's metro rail system with life-size train models and intricate details, offering a unique visual experience. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KOLKATAZZ (@kolkatazzz)

 

5. Sati Pratha (Kashi Bose Lane Sarbojanin) 

A powerful theme focusing on Bengal's role in abolishing the practice of Sati, this pandal also highlights the issue of child marriage, making a poignant social statement. 

 

 

6. Varanasi Ghats (Chetla) 

Chetla Agrani recreates the iconic Varanasi Ghats, complete with a symbolic Ganga Aarti and chants of Har Har Mahadev, drawing attention to Ganga pollution. 

 

 

7. Garden Theme (Gariahat) 

Tridhara Sammilani in South Kolkata brings the traditional Indian courtyard to life with the theme "Angan," blending culture with nature. 

 

 

8. Live Pandal (Baguihati) 

Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club’s live pandal addresses economic inequality and cultural discrimination, reflecting Kolkata's social spirit. 

 

 

9. Lost Art of Kolkata (Behala) 

Anirban Das's intricate installation at Dakshindari Youth Sarbojanin in Behala nostalgically showcases Kolkata's forgotten cultural heritage, making it one of this year’s most anticipated pandals. 

 

 

10. Idol Made of Waste Materials (Dakshin Para) 

This eco-conscious pandal at Dakshinpara is crafted from waste materials, including tools and metal sheets, showcasing creativity while emphasizing environmental responsibility. 

 

 

As Durga Puja 2024 unfolds, these creative pandals capture Kolkata's heart, blending artistry, culture, and meaningful messages, culminating in the grand immersion on Vijaya Dashami (October 12). 

