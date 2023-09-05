trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658156
KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 5 Famous Dahi Handi Celebrations In India

The Dahi Handi tradition, with its lively and competitive spirit, epitomizes the essence of this festival. In 2023, these 5 famous celebrations across India will continue to showcase the unity, devotion, and cultural richness that make Krishna Janmashtami a cherished event in the country's cultural calendar. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. The highlight of this festival is the Dahi Handi, where teams of enthusiastic participants form human pyramids to break a pot filled with curd, which is hung at a height. 

This year Gokulashtami promises to be as vibrant as ever, with several famous Dahi Handi celebrations across the country. Here, we present an overview of 5 such popular celebrations that are set to captivate the nation.


5 Famous Dahi Handi Celebrations In India

1. Mumbai's Govinda Pathak

Mumbai's Janmashtami celebrations are legendary, and the Govinda Pathaks of Dadar, Lalbaug, and other areas are at the forefront. They compete fiercely to break the handi, offering massive cash prizes. The atmosphere is electric, with large crowds cheering on the daring pyramid formations.

2. Pune's Shri Krishna Janmotsav Mandal 

Pune's Dahi Handi celebrations are known for their grandeur and cultural significance. The Shri Krishna Janmotsav Mandal in Sadashiv Peth organizes a spectacular event, attracting thousands of participants and spectators. The festivities include traditional music and dance performances.

3. Thane's Palghar Dahi Handi Utsav

Thane's Palghar district hosts a unique Dahi Handi event where participants climb coconut trees to reach the handi. This unconventional twist to the tradition draws attention and showcases the region's rich cultural diversity.

4. Delhi's Dwarka Dahi Handi

In the heart of the capital, Dwarka's Dahi Handi celebrations have gained immense popularity. Local groups organize competitive events, and it's not uncommon to see Bollywood celebrities joining the festivities. These celebrations reflect Delhi's vibrant spirit.

5. Gujarat's Dwarkadhish Temple

 While Gujarat is not as famous for Dahi Handi as Maharashtra, the Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka holds a significant celebration. Devotees throng the temple, offering prayers and participating in the Dahi Handi ritual, making it a spiritual and cultural experience.

Krishna Janmashtami is a festival that transcends boundaries and brings people from diverse backgrounds together in celebration. Whether in the bustling streets of Mumbai or the serene temple premises of Dwarka, the joy and enthusiasm of Dahi Handi celebrations will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the hearts of all who participate and witness this grand spectacle.

