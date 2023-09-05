The auspicious Hindu festival of Krishna Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, will be observed on September 6 and 7. As a part of their devotion to Lord Krishna, many people decide to fast on this day. According to experts, it's essential to understand the rituals, dos and don'ts, especially if you plan to fast. Arti Aggarwal, a renowned Vastu Consultant, Numerologist, and Astrologer, provides insights into this celebration.

Krishna Janmashtami: Rituals To Follow

Fasting: Many devotees opt to fast on Krishna Janmashtami as a demonstration of their deep devotion to Lord Krishna. "This fast typically begins at sunrise and concludes at midnight, marking the time of Lord Krishna's birth. During the fast, adherents abstain from consuming grains, lentils, and non-vegetarian foods," says Arti Aggarwal.

Temple Visits: The astrologer points out that devotees flock to temples dedicated to Lord Krishna, beautifully adorned with colourful decorations and fragrant flowers. Special prayers, recitations of holy texts, and melodious bhajans (devotional songs) fill the air as devotees seek the blessings of the Lord.

Dahi Handi: In Maharashtra and some other regions of India, the festival features the vibrant tradition of 'Dahi Handi'. This involves forming human pyramids to break a pot filled with curd, symbolizing Lord Krishna's playful childhood antics.

Janmashtami 2023: Dos For Observing Fast

Sankalp: Before commencing the fast, take a solemn vow or sankalp to adhere to the fast's rules and regulations diligently, says Aggarwal. This vow serves as a powerful affirmation of your commitment to the spiritual journey.

Satvik Diet: Throughout the fast, maintain a satvik (pure and simple) diet, advises Aggarwal. "Consume fruits, milk, nuts, and root vegetables such as potatoes and sweet potatoes. These foods are considered pure and conducive to spiritual practice," she adds.

Hydration: Staying adequately hydrated is crucial during the fast. Drink water, milk, fruit juices, and herbal teas to ensure you remain nourished and maintain your energy levels, suggests Aggarwal.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Don'ts For Observing The Fast

Arti Aggarwal lists the following don'ts - things that people should avoid during the fast.

Avoid Grains: Abstain from grains, lentils, and rice during the fast. Opt for vrat-friendly alternatives like sama rice (barnyard millet) or singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour).

No Onion and Garlic: Refrain from including onion and garlic in your meals. These ingredients are considered rajasic and tamasic, and the fast encourages a pure and sattvic diet.

Limit Salt: Minimize salt intake during the fast, and if necessary, use rock salt (sendha namak) in moderation. Reducing salt consumption helps maintain purity during the fast.

"As we approach Krishna Janmashtami in 2023, remember that this festival is not just about rituals; it's an opportunity to deepen your connection with Lord Krishna and seek spiritual growth. Following the dos and don'ts of fasting and seeking guidance from experts can enhance your spiritual experience and bring positivity and balance into your life. May Lord Krishna's blessings fill your heart with joy and devotion this Janmashtami," Aggarwal signs off.