Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Puja Samagri Items Needed For Rituals, Easy Panchamrit Recipe

Krishna Janmashtami is here and this is a very important day for Hindus and Krishna devotees globally. According to Hindu mythology, Shri Krishna - the eighth incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu - was born on this day.

To honour the birth of Lord Krishna, people all around the world celebrate Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, and Krishnasthami.

According to the Drik Panchang, Janmashtami will be celebrated over two consecutive days, this year. The Ashtami Tithi will be observed from 15:37 on September 6 till 16:14 on September 7; festivities will take place on both of these days.

On this day, Krishna's child avatar is mainly worshipped - Ladoo Gopal - and among other things, Panchmrit is offered as prasad.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Puja Samagri List

For Janmashtami 2023, here is a list of important items for Lord Krishna's puja:

1. Idol or Picture of Lord Krishna: A representation of Lord Krishna is the focal point of the puja.

2. Flowers: Fresh flowers, especially lotus, tulsi leaves, and rose petals, are used for decorating the idol or picture.

3. Incense Sticks and Dhoop: Incense and dhoop sticks are lit to create a pleasant fragrance during the puja.

4. Lamp or Diya: An oil lamp or diya is lit to symbolize the removal of darkness by Lord Krishna's divine light.

5. Fruits: Offer fruits like bananas, apples, and berries to Lord Krishna.

6. Sweets: Prepare or buy sweets like kheer, makhan (butter), and panjiri as offerings.

7. Milk: Milk is a favourite of Lord Krishna. Offer it during the puja.

8. Curd and Buttermilk: These dairy products are also offered to Lord Krishna.

9. Honey: Honey is another sweet offering you can present to Lord Krishna.

10. Tulsi Leaves: Offer fresh tulsi leaves to Lord Krishna.

11. (शंख) Conch Shell: The sound of a conch shell is considered auspicious in Hindu rituals.

12. Camphor: Camphor is lit and waved in front of Lord Krishna as part of the aarti.

A cradle or a jhoola for Bal Krishna (Baby Krishna idol); an idol of baby Krishna and a small flute; flowers; Tulsi leaves; Chandan; kumkum; akshat; makhan mishri; incense stick; Kalash; mango leaves or toran; Gangajal; fresh fruits; coconut; Panchamrit. It's customary to offer coins or money as a symbol of prosperity.

Krishna Janmashtami: Easy Panchamrit Recipe

As the name suggests, Panchamrit is made of five ingredients mainly ("Panch" meaning five). Milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar are the five ingredients. The significance of Panchamrit and its connection with Janmashtami lies in the fact that it's believed according to the Mahabharata that Panchamrit was one of the items that emerged during the Samudra Manthan between Devas and Asuras. Panchamrit means the Drink of God ("Amrit" stands for nectar for immortality).

Here's how to make Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of five ingredients:

Ingredients for Panchamrit:

- 1 cup of milk

- 1 tablespoon of yoghurt (curd)

- 1 tablespoon of honey

- 1 tablespoon of ghee (clarified butter)

- A few drops of Ganga Jal (holy water) or drinking water

Instructions:

1. Take a clean bowl or vessel for preparing Panchamrit.

2. Pour one cup of milk into the bowl.

3. Add one tablespoon of yoghurt (curd) to the milk.

4. Next, add one tablespoon of honey to the mixture.

5. Now, add one tablespoon of ghee (clarified butter) to the mixture.

6. Finally, add a few drops of Ganga Jal (holy water) or clean drinking water to the mixture. The water should be pure and clean.

7. Gently mix all these ingredients until they are well combined.

8. Panchamrit is now ready to be offered to Lord Krishna during the puja. After the puja, it can be distributed as Prasad to the devotees.

Ensure that all the ingredients used for Panchamrit are pure and of good quality. This sacred mixture is believed to have a purifying and auspicious quality, and it is often offered as part of various Hindu rituals and festivals.

