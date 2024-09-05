Advertisement
LALBAUGCHA RAJA

Lalbagh Ka Raja To Grace Delhi NCR This Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, Over 500,000 Devotees Expected

This renowned statue from Mumbai will be displayed once again in New Delhi. It first made its appearance in Delhi in 2015.

 

Sep 05, 2024
Lalbagh Ka Raja To Grace Delhi NCR This Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, Over 500,000 Devotees Expected Image credit- Lalbaugcha/ X

The Lalbagh ka Raja Trust is preparing for an extraordinary Ganesh Mahotsav with the highly anticipated Lalbagh ka Raja Ganesh statue.

A press conference at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Monday unveiled the details of the event.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari, a member of the organising committee, announced the festival.
"People from across the country travel to Mumbai to have darshan of Lalbagh ka Raja. Since 2015, we've also brought the Lalbagh ka Raja to Delhi. I invite everyone in Delhi NCR to join us," Tiwari said.

The Ganesh Mahotsav will be a grand affair, running from 7th to 16th September. Tiwari elaborated, "The pandal will cover an area of 600,000 square feet, featuring complete wooden flooring and can accommodate approximately 500,000 people. It will include dedicated sections for discourses by Baba Bageshwar Ji and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj, as well as cultural programmes and musical performances in the evening. The venue is conveniently located near a metro station."

Rakesh Bindal, Chairman of the Lalbagh ka Raja Trust, also provided insights into the festival.
"The celebration will feature a giant adventure wheel and various attractions, expected to draw between 100,000 and 500,000 devotees. Attendees can enjoy cultural programmes, musical performances, and a wide range of food stalls offering regional dishes," he said.

The Mahotsav will be held at the DDA Ground, near Sanat Nirankari Samagam, Burari, from 7th to 16th September.
The Ganesh statue will be an exact replica of the Mumbai idol, crafted at the same location as the original. It will be an eco-friendly statue, to be immersed in a specially prepared pit at the event site.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi, the preparation for the festival has begun with great pomp and show.
Idol makers are making eco-friendly statues of Lord Ganesh, with the market bustling with full festive fervour in the city.

Sculptors are busy giving final touches to the idols of Lord Ganesha. Idols of different sizes, designs, and colours are available in the market.

Buyers are visiting shops to book their favourite idols. However, there is a high demand for eco-friendly idols, prompting sculptors to use less plaster of paris and more clay in most of the idols.

Along with this, they are decorated with herbal colours, which do not pollute water like chemical colours

