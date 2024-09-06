New Delhi: The much-revered day has come already. Lord Ganesha's birthday - Ganesh Chaturthi will be marked this year on September 7. The big festival remains most-awaited one among the devotees where they welcome the Ganpati Idol home and seek his blessings. Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up and devotees throng them in huge numbers. Among many, the majestic Lalbaugcha Raja is visited by an ocean of Ganpati bhakts every year, including many celebrities.

For those of you, who are out of town or can't visit the pandal physically, watch Lalbaugcha Raja LIVE Streaming 2024 here and get to see his first divine glimpse:

LALBAUGCHA RAJA LIVE STREAMING DARSHAN 2024

(The Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 LIVE darshan will be updated tomorrow)

Devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strike a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. The more you worship with an open mind and sanctimonious thoughts—the more Ganpati will bestow you with wisdom, health, and prosperity.

LALBAUGCHA RAJA 2024 FIRST LOOK

The first divine majestic look of Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled a day prior to the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 festival. ANI shared the first-look video link on social media. Take a look here and get the Lord's blessings. ANI posted: 'First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi'

#WATCH | First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi pic.twitter.com/rZ7G1QZ5zv — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2024

GANESH CHATURTHI LEGEND

It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the Madhyana period (noon) and hence, the recommended Puja timing is in the afternoon.

The legend has it that on the tenth day after the Ganpati is immersed, the lord heads back to Mount Kailasha to his parents—Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati.



