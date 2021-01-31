Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi: Puja Vidhi, muhurat and significance of the day

Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: A Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, Sankashti Chaturti, is celebrated on the fourth day after a full moon (Krishna Paksha) according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This year it will be celebrated on January 31, Sunday.

Sankashti is a Sanskrit word which means to 'save us from tough times' while Chaturthi means the fourth day of the month. As per beliefs, if a Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, it is called Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi and considered more auspicious than other Sankashti Chaturti days.

Significance of the day

According to religious beliefs, celebration of this day began as an obstacle removal ritual and dates back to as far as 700 BC! Hindus pray to the beloved deity to give them the strength to face challenges in life as Ganesha is commonly known as the god of wisdom and good fortune.

When is Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi?



Sakat Chauth or Fasting Date - January 31, 2021 (Sunday)

What are the auspicious timings (muhurat) for Lambodara Sankashti Chaturti?

Sakat Chauth Day Moonrise Time - 20:40

Muhurat Starts - January 31, 2021 at 20:24

Muhurat ends - February 01, 2021 at 18:24

What is the Puja Vidhi of Sankashti Chaturthi?

Devotees of Lord Ganesha begin the day by waking up early, practicing meditation and then praying to the Ganesh idol. They also light oil lamps in front of the idol and chant shlokas such as: “Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada.

Om Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat. Om Gan Ganpataye Namah!” Worshippers of the deity observe a strict fast on this day which is broken at night after an auspicious sight of the moon and prayers to the Hindu god. Apart from waking up early and bathing timely, devotees also need to maintain celibacy during the festival and stay away from tobacco and alcohol.