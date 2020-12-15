Libra horoscope December 14: Don't let your flirting skills get rusty!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

People will treat you the way you deserve to be treated today—singing your praises and patting you on the back. That means that it's a particularly good time to use all the goodwill that's coming your way to get people to help you start something new. Whether it's a business, new work project, or new relationship, you'll get by today thanks to the people whose help you need. All you have to do is ask nicely.

Taurus

It's wise for you to rethink your health regimen today, but it's unwise to set goals that are too ambitious. You have to be realistic about what you can do and how quickly you can do it or you'll only get frustrated. Setting your goals too high equals setting yourself up for failure. You need to aim for milestones that you can reach. Not only will it enable you to feel proud of yourself sooner, but it will set you up on the slow, steady path toward success.

Gemini

There's a fight about to bust out today, and you'll be lucky enough to have a front row seat for all the action! The two warring parties, in your humble opinion, are equally in the wrong, so this should be an interesting battle to witness! Get ready for some ridiculous mud slinging and rather petty behavior. Before this thing winds down, you'll have a much better idea of who is the lesser of these two evils. Remind yourself never to cross them in the future.

Cancer

Someone close to you could be going through some heavy issues having to do with their home life. The drama in their private life is leaking into your relationship with them and complicating things. You're getting frustrated by their lack of concentration, and that's understandable. Let this person know that you're concerned so they can realize that they're having a negative impact on things. Don't rush at them with demands. Just give them a gentle reality check.

Leo

One of your friends has been acting somewhat annoying and immature lately, but today it looks like they've decided to grow up and start acting like an adult. But is it too little too late? This relationship has been a mixed blessing in your life, and it might be time to decide once and for all if you want it to continue. Friendships should be a positive thing for both people involved, not just for the one who complains the most or bullies the most.

Virgo

You've got a much more focused energy than you've had for a while, and you can almost instantly make a molehill out of any mountain! The tallest, toughest obstacles will melt into minor setbacks and your plan for fun won't have to be delayed by one minute. You're doing a great job of balancing your social life with your work or school life now, and this is going to enable you to feel more physically healthy than you've felt in a while.

Libra

Don't let your flirting skills get rusty! Even if you're in a long-term, committed relationship, flirting should still be a part of your life. After all, it's not a big commitment or infidelity. It is (or it should be) harmless. So just have fun today and brighten someone's day by telling them how sweet, cute, or funny you think they are. Chances are they'll send the same kind of love right back at you!

Scorpio

Have the past few days been dragging along too slowly for you? If so, today will probably be no different. Time feels like it's crawling right now, but in reality you're just moving too quickly for it! So slow down the pace of your life. If you stop being in such a rush, you'll actually help the day pass by more quickly. Patience is all you need to regain your mellow, happy vibe. What you're waiting for will come. You just need to relax and have faith!

Sagittarius

You can feel free to kick back and just have fun today. Go ahead and let yourself get distracted by the silly, the inane, and the downright goofy. If you have children in your life, this is the perfect day to get down on their level and have a play date. Your laughter is the best gift you can give to the universe, so bestow it freely! Exercise your sense of humor with every nutty thing you can get your hands on, from cartoons to slapstick movies.

Capricorn

The challenges you face at your job or school are not only adding stress to your life, they're also causing some disruption in the lives of your closest friends and loved ones. Today, try to make sure your two worlds stay separate. Try not to take your frustrations out on people who have nothing to do with them. Proper channeling will help you maintain a more blissful personal life, one that can provide the comfort you need when you get stressed.

Aquarius

Today, let people into your life a little bit more. Open yourself up and they'll show you the best that they have to offer. Encourage them to be confident and you'll be putting yourself in a strong leadership position. You never knew you were such an inspiring leader, did you? You'll get a lot further it you connect with other people and work really hard to give them the input they need. Don't be aloof. It will only cause you to be alone.

Pisces

Getting caught up in the past isn't something you should be doing right now. There are too many important opportunities in front of you, and you can't afford to be distracted by things that have already happened and don't really matter anymore. Instead, you need to be living in the present and realizing what is possible in your life. Put away your old photo albums, pack up your journals, and start making plans for your future that have nothing to do with your past.