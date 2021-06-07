Light up your interiors with custom neon signs

No longer limited to bars and restaurants, neon lights have made their way into the houses of people. Re-emerging after the 80s, custom neon signs have attained a rank of artistic sophistication which is perfect for home decor. So if you are waiting for some inspiration to revamp your house, look no further!

Have some fun!

Maybe a disco ball will be a bit too much for your living room but a neon sign will be just the perfect amount of fun, right? Change the vibe of your house with lively signage, put on some tunes, and time travel to the 70s with this Disco sign.

Embrace the Art

If you are hesitant about neon lights because of their apparent flashy nature, you should see the modernistic side of the signage. Artists have bent the neon gases into designs of their choice and created masterpieces from them. You can have one such piece of art to add a spark to your home! The soft glow of light will look aesthetically pleasing and stand out against the plain painted wall of your bedroom.

Colours are for everyone!

Who said that neon lights only belong to clubs or bars? A pop of bright colors in neon signs will look equally tasteful when gracing a wall of your home. In fact, do not confine the colourful sign to your kid’s room and consider something like this for your living room.

A song that speaks to you

There is always that one song that stays with us forever. Let that song become the focal point of your room! Give your special song’s lyrics a tangible quality by turning it into a neon sign and let its warmth infuse your space.

Happy thoughts!

There is nothing better than waking up to a positive thought. It is even better if that positive thought features in the form of a beautiful design in your bedroom wall. Feel-good lettering can make us cheery and with this one, the brighter the color, the better the impact. After all, happy thoughts should come with a pop of color.

A dash of Pop Culture

Movie posters are a thing of the past. Share your passion for your favourite character through their neon lights. The gaseous lighting will lend an ultra-cool vibe to your place and your favourite movie or character will retain their dramatic quality through the neon lights.

If none of these ideas vibe with you, create something of your own with a custom neon sign. If you are an artist who wants to fill their work with the warm glow of neon, get it personalised. From colors to design, you can have your pick and find the perfect sign for yourself.

Be it a quirky piece of art or inspirational lettering, it can all be imbued in neon signage! There are no limits to the visual language of neon signs. It’s time to harness this versatile quality of neon and light up your homes with its vibrant hues.

