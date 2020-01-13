Lohri 2020: You can send these WhatsApp, Facebook and Text messages to your loved ones

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Lohri is here and the zest can be felt in the air. The festival is a major one in Punjab but is widely celebrated by one and sundry across the country. It is said that Lohri marks the winter solstice, welcoming the beautiful summer sunshine with open arms.

Lohri is celebrated one day before Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghi on January 13 every year.

On this day, here we thought of sharing a few Lohri messages with you which you can send to your loved ones.

Start with a famous Lohri Folk Song:

Sunder Mundriye ho!

Tera kaun vicharaa ho!

Dullah Bhatti walla ho!

Dullhe di dhee vyayae ho!

Ser shakkar payee ho!

Kudi da laal pathaka ho!

Kudi da saalu paata ho!

Salu kaun samete!

Chache choori kutti! zamidara lutti!

Zamindaar sudhaye!

Bade bhole aaye!

Ek bhola reh gaya!

Sipahee far ke lai gaya!

Sipahee ne mari itt!

Sanoo de de Lohri, te teri jeeve jodi!

(Cry or howl!)

Bhaanvey ro te bhaanvey pitt!

Sohni kudiyan te naal gabru jawaan , Manao Lohri pyaar de naal. A very Happy Lohri to you and your family!

Agg ke paas saare aao, sundariye mundariye jor se gao. Happy Lohri to one and all!

Let's sway to the rhythm of dhol and dance our way through troubles! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri!

Here's hoping that God fulfills all your wishes this Lohri. Have a happy and safe celebration!

Lohri ki is aag me aapke saare dukh jal kar rakh jo jaen. Happy Lohri!

May the Lohri fire burn away all your troubles and bless your life with health, wealth and happiness.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Lohri!